Aston Villa defender Clement Lenglet is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, and Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley has explained the reasoning behind bringing him to the club, despite claiming it wasn't a wise choice, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery needed to build a deeper squad after Villa qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Villa finalised the signing of Lenglet on loan from Catalan giants Barcelona on the final day of the summer transfer window, per MailOnline. Tyrone Mings suffered a devastating knee injury which could keep him on the treatment table for a significant period, forcing Villa's hand in the transfer market. Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres have been Emery's main options at the back in the Premier League, with Lenglet yet to play a minute in England's top flight, as per FBref.

The Barcelona loanee has been given a chance to impress in Europe so far this campaign, but Moxley previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Frenchman has looked 'miles off the pace' when featuring for the Midlands club. Lenglet is reportedly earning around £150k-a-week at Villa Park, so it's not looking like the smartest bit of business from Emery and his recruitment team, even despite him not signing on a permanent deal as of yet.

Clement Lenglet and Diego Carlos' statistical averages per 90 minutes last season Clement Lenglet Diego Carlos Tackles 1.70 0.43 Blocks 1.16 0.87 Interceptions 0.80 0.43 Clearances 3.04 0.87 Pass completion percentage 86.7 78.9 All statistics according to FBref

Lenglet was on loan at Tottenham Hotspur last season, but hardly pulled up any trees for the north London club.

In reality, Villa had to bring in additional cover after Mings was injured, especially when you consider Diego Carlos missed the majority of last season due to injury and had a lack of match fitness going into the new campaign. It's difficult to consider Lenglet a flop due to Villa not paying a transfer fee for him, but there's no denying that it's not worked out for him since arriving in the summer.

It's difficult to decide whether Villa should have signed Lenglet or not as there's no doubt they needed to bring in further cover, especially due to the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in Europe. However, his performances for Spurs last term wasn't concrete proof that Lenglet was capable of performing at a top level in the Premier League.

Moxley has suggested that he doesn't believe it was a wise choice to sign Lenglet when you hear reports of how much he is earning per week. The journalist adds, however, that they did need to bring in a central defender due to the lack of options at the back with Mings out injured. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Moxley said...

"Well, clearly they felt they did [need to sign him]. I'm probably with you, I don't think that they did. I don't think it was a wise choice. I don't think he pulled up any trees last season at Spurs. I wonder about the reports of his weekly salary, which are probably correct. Quite how much Villa are paying of it I'm not exactly sure. I think that would have been a consideration when that deal was done. Did they need somebody? Probably when Tyrone Mings suffered that injury, they did, because Diego Carlos was coming back himself from a long-term injury. So that would have left them with Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, and Callum Chambers, who can deputise but he has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park."

The Villans may be looking to bring in further additions in attack in the January transfer window or beyond.

According to TEAMtalk, Villa are one of many clubs who are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, who could cost around £50m to convince the Midlands club to part ways. The report claims that Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Newcastle United are also keen on the Portuguese international.

Villa may find it difficult to win that race, however, if Wolves aren't willing to sell to a rival club. With many other parties interested in securing his signature, you'd imagine the Wanderers would prefer to offload Neto to any of the other clubs. It would undoubtedly be a fantastic signing if he can continue the form he's produced so far this season.