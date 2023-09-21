Highlights Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2

Without their best offensive player, the Browns will need to look for ways to cope with Chubb's absence and make up for his lost production

A couple of ways Cleveland can go about that is by bringing in a veteran free agent running back and relying on their elite defense

The 2023 NFL season took an unfortunate turn for the Cleveland Browns during their Week 2 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a game in which they were favored to win, the Browns encountered a significant setback as their star running back, Nick Chubb, suffered a gruesome injury to his left knee.

This unexpected and painful incident sent shockwaves through the team and its fanbase, raising questions about how the Browns would cope with the absence of their dynamic playmaker. The gravity of the situation became painfully clear when Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed in no uncertain terms that the star running back is out for the season.

This injury was a cruel reminder of the fragility of athletes' bodies and the brutal twists of fate that can impact even the most talented and tough players. Chubb's importance to the Browns cannot be overstated. His blend of power, vision, speed, and elusiveness made him a cornerstone of their offense, and his absence will leave a void that no single player can fill. That being said, there are reasons for optimism as one looks at how the Browns might be able to cope in Chubb's absence.

Kareem Hunt's Return

As many expected after Chubb went down, Hunt is returning to the Browns on a one-year contract. According to Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, the deal is for one year and could reach $4 million. Kareem Hunt had been a vital part of the Browns' backfield from 2019 to 2022. He joined the team after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs due to off-the-field issues.

During his tenure with the Browns, Hunt played in 49 games, amassing 1,874 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 442 carries. Additionally, he contributed 973 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 132 receptions. The prospect of Hunt returning to the Browns and potentially taking on a more significant role in Chubb's absence was met with excitement and a sense of continuity and familiarity.

However, how the 28-year-old fits into the Browns' offensive scheme remains uncertain. Would he take on a workhorse role, or will he play more of a short-yardage, third-down pass-catching role like he did when sharing the backfield with Chubb for all of those years? Either way, his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and be an asset in pass protection will be a boon for the offense.

Deshaun Watson's Resurgence

One thing became abundantly clear after Chubb's injury: the Browns would have to rely more heavily on quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson had signed a monumental fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million before the 2022 campaign, placing enormous expectations on his shoulders. With Chubb sidelined, it's time for Watson to start delivering on those expectations.

Watson's journey with the Browns has been a rollercoaster ride. He joined the team in 2022 amid significant fanfare despite allegations of sexual misconduct that resulted in an 11-game suspension. After returning from his enforced layoff, he struggled to replicate the performances that had made him a star with the Houston Texans.

The presence of Nick Chubb in the backfield—who averages over five yards a carry for his career—had often mitigated some of the pressure on Watson and allowed him to throw against soft pass defenses that were dialed in on Chubb. He won't have that luxury anymore. Without Chubb to lean on, Watson's ability to elevate his game and stabilize the Browns' offense is essential.

Despite some flashes of brilliance against Pittsburgh, Watson had more rocky moments, including a costly fumble that was returned for a touchdown in a game where he went 22-of-40 passing for 235 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The reality is that without Chubb's presence providing balance, the quarterback will be asked to do more. And considering the contract he was given, Watson should be doing more anyway.

Jerome Ford's Emergence

As the Browns grappled with the loss of Chubb during that Week 2 matchup, another RB laid claim to the team's backfield: Jerome Ford. The running back can be a potential starter and showed why right after Chubb went down, displaying Chubb-like vision to reverse field and gallop 69 yards down to the one-yard line.

Ford and his 4.4 speed bring some big play potential to an offense that sorely needs some. Ford didn't fare too well with the rest of his carries against Pittsburgh, but with a full week of preparation with the first team, he should be able to build on that performance moving forward. Stefanski has already announced that Ford is going to get the first chance to carry the rushing load in Chubb's stead, so the second-year man better take advantage if he wants to hold off Hunt.

Addition Of Another Veteran RB

The Browns could also bolster their backfield with another veteran free agent running back in Leonard Fournette. Fournette had enjoyed a resurgence with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past few years, showcasing his versatility as a rusher and pass-catcher.

Fournette had accumulated over 1,191 yards from scrimmage scored six touchdowns in 2022 with the Buccaneers. His 73 receptions (third in the NFL among RBs) for 523 yards highlight his capabilities as a receiving back. Not to mention that Fournette is still just 28 years old and could add real value without much financial risk.

Defense's Elite Performances

The best way for Cleveland to cope without Chubb is to rely on their elite defense. They allowed opponents to complete just 46.8% of their passes (top in the NFL) through two weeks, and they also gave up the third-fewest rush yards, with 130. Myles Garrett, a top-tier edge rusher, started the season quietly but should start making game-breaking plays at any moment.

Garrett has led the NFL with 45 sacks since 2020 and is poised to capitalize on opportunities in a defensive line that added a ton of talent in the offseason in defensive end Za'Darius Smith and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Expectations are high for Garrett to have another standout season thanks to that added support as well as the hiring of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

