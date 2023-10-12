Highlights The Cleveland Browns have built a remarkable defense led by Myles Garrett, ranking first in several major defensive categories through five weeks.

The team's new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, has created a scheme that keeps offenses guessing and allows the front line to wreak havoc.

Garrett is the star of the defense, leading the league in get-off speed and quarterback pressure rate and opening up opportunities for other players on the team.

The Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to an unprecedented NFL contract. However, their historic defense led by defensive end Myles Garrett are the ones that carry the squad on their sturdy shoulders. Through five weeks, they rank first in yards allowed, yards per play, and first downs allowed.

Under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the revamped front line gives opposing quarterbacks nightmares. As head coach Kevin Stefanski put it, "Our defense is playing lights out." Until the offense rights the ship, this exceptional group of game wreckers will need to continue destroying would-be game plans. Here’s how the Browns built this remarkable unit.

Read more: 5 most athletic combine warriors who were busts in the NFL

The Plan

In 2022, Cleveland ranked 20th in points allowed and 14th in yards. Garrett still made QBs quiver (he had 16 of the team's 34 sacks in 2022), but teams ran all over them, gashing the Browns for 4.7 yards per carry. After moving on from DC Joe Woods, Schwartz helped the front office mold the frontline around Garrett’s All-Pro talents.

They traded for three-time Pro Bowl DE Za’Darius Smith and signed DT Dalvin Tomlinson and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo. That group creates chaos, all the more amplified by Schwartz’s scheme that gives offensive lines fits. Garrett explained:

[The design] keeps the offense guessing. That's what we want to do. We don't want to allow them to get comfortable with us being in one position—whether it's me, Z [Smith] and O [Okoronkwo]—and allow them to just tip us or double us, whatever their game plan is. So it just allows us to jump in the call we want in certain situations and get freed up for one-on-ones.

The Execution

Over his career, Schwartz earned a reputation for trying some people's patience. As he tells it, “I’m not everybody’s cup of tea.” However, for this group, he’s turned out to be a match made in heaven. According to General Manager Andrew Berry, Schwartz “embraces personality, He wants guys to play with passion and be themselves. He also added the defense "may have no less than 100 choreographed celebrations."

That joy shows through on Sundays. Team captain Anthony Walker called it the "most selfless team I've ever been a part of. Guys are excited for one another, no matter what." Amid the exuberance, they’ve allowed nearly half as many passing first downs as the second ranked team.

The gap between the Browns and the second ranked team is nearly four times bigger than the difference between second and third. As Okoronkwo described it, “In real time you can see it. They’re pointing everywhere. They don’t know who to block, who’s dropping, who’s coming. It’s a beautiful thing.”

The Star

​​​​​​Of course, the orbit of the Browns' defense centers on superstar Myles Garrett. ESPN’s Jake Trotter shared these nuggets from Next Gen Stats: “He (Garrett) leads the league with the quickest get-off speed of his career (0.60 seconds). He also has the third-highest quarterback pressure rate (25.0%) in the NFL, also a career-high.”

Against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, Garrett broke out the Iverson crossover while clowning offensive linemen to the tune of six pressures, two quarterback hits, and a sack. Through the early part of the season, he was tied for fourth in sacks and pass rush win rate, but even those numbers don’t do him justice.

The attention paid to him opens opportunities for other players among the front seven and takes pressure off the secondary to hold up in coverage. As Berry summarized, "It starts with the D-line wreaking havoc with a premium on pass rush ability—and that fits Myles to a T."

The Historic Results

Although it’s early, the Browns defense profiles as a historically great one. They not only rank first in yards allowed, yards per play, first downs allowed, total completions, total passing yards, total rushing yards, passing TDs, and rushing TDs, but they are first, in some cases, by hilariously large margins.

For instance, they’ve only allowed 787 total yards through 4 games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who rank 2nd, have given up 1274 yards through the same number of games! Compared to the all-time defenses like the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, the Browns still have a ways to go.

That Ravens team with Ray Lewis manning the middle gave up just 10.3 points per game, allowed a paltry 970 total rushing yards, and under 3000 passing yards while causing an absurd 49 turnovers. Turnovers remain an area of improvement for this unit but as Schwartz said:

There's still meat on the bone. We've been getting off the field on third down. So, it hasn't given the guys a lot of opportunities to rush, but they're still hitting the quarterback a bunch. We want to get sacks, but sometimes a great pass rush doesn't equal a sack. (...) As long as the defense works, that's what we're looking for.

“Working” sounds like a drastic understatement to describe the Cleveland Browns' defensive dominance so far in 2023.

Defensive Category Browns Stats Browns NFL Ranks Gap To 2nd Yards Allowed/Game 196.8 1st 69.6 Points Allowed/Game 15.0 T-2nd N/A First Downs Allowed 37 1st 38 Rushing Yards/Game 71.8 4th N/A Passing Yards/Game 125.0 1st 43.6 Third Down Conv. 22.6% 1st 7.2% Opponent Red Zone Drives 6 1st 2

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history