Highlights The Cleveland Browns face an uphill battle for the playoffs after losing key starters to injuries, including leading tackler Grant Delpit.

The team's defense has carried them all season, but with the loss of Delpit and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, more responsibility will fall on Myles Garrett and quarterback Joe Flacco.

The offense will need to step up, especially with the absence of both starting offensive tackles, if the Browns want to maintain their playoff position.

The Cleveland Browns' path to the playoffs just got harder after losing safety Grant Delpit and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo to injuries.

Delpit, the team’s leading tackler, suffered a groin injury and will miss at least the next four weeks after going on injured reserve. Okoronkwo will likely miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury. They also lost both starting offensive tackles, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Dawand Jones, for the year to knee injuries.

The Browns are in possession of the fifth AFC seed and fighting to stay ahead of a cadre of 7-6 teams trying to chase them down at 8-5. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is holding out hope that Delpit, who underwent surgery on Wednesday, could “potentially" return for the playoffs. Here’s how these injuries will affect Cleveland moving forward.

Cleveland suffers four key injuries

Browns have been dealing with health issues for most of 2023

All season, the Browns' defense has carried, dragged, and hauled the entire team to their current 8-5 record. Now they lose two key starters who played critical roles in their success. Delpit’s incredible play recently earned him a three-year contract extension worth $36 million, including $23 million guaranteed.

Okoronkwo ranks second on the team in sacks with 4.5, behind their all-world game wrecker Myles Garrett. Both players suffered their injuries during their 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.

2023 Stat Grant Delpit NFL Safety Rank Solo Tackles 63 T-5th Sacks 1.5 T-11th Tackles For Loss 7 T-4th QB Hits 4 T-5th

For a team that’s already on quarterback number four, losing key starters adds trauma to an already wounded roster. They lost All-Pro running back Nick Chubb, a $230 million quarterback, and multiple backup quarterbacks. In a league that many say stands for “Not For Long,” the Browns have really suffered a war of attrition. To fill Delpit's absence, the team signed veteran safety Duron Harmon from their practice squad.

With the injury losses mounting, even more responsibility will fall on Garrett’s broad shoulders and, more worryingly, Joe Flacco. The 38-year-old veteran QB has performed admirably in two games this season. However, his job will become doubly difficult without any starting tackles.

Even before losing Deshaun Watson, the Browns' recipe for success never relied on their offense. They ran the ball, used play-action, and unleashed the beast defensively on whatever poor quarterback landed in their crosshairs. Nothing can quite sink an offense like a leaky offensive line with an immobile quarterback. Now, the offense will need to assume more responsibility if they are to hang on to their tenuous playoff spot.

