Cleveland Browns reporter Jake Trotter has been speaking about how the team could go about bringing in DeAndre Hopkins in the coming days.

DeAndre Hopkins, a man who was arguably one of the best receivers in the league during his peak years, currently finds himself still unemployed after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals at the end of last month, with his search for a new team now entering it’s 2nd month.

Some teams have shown an interest in signing him, with the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots both having recently invited him into their respective facilities for a visit, although obviously no deal was reached with either team.

Reports have suggested that the Browns might be interested in a move for Hopkins, which would make sense given the fact that quarterback Deshaun Watson played alongside the receiver when they were both with the Houston Texans, and it would give him a trusted weapon to work with as he continues to get his groove back after missing so much football over the past few seasons, both through suspension and his own personal holdout.

But according to Jake Trotter, it seems as though the Browns aren’t going to be in too much of a hurry to make a deal happen.

Cleveland Browns not going to break the bank for DeAndre Hopkins

Speaking on 850 AM ESPN Cleveland, Trotter discussed how the Browns were pretty happy with the group of wide receivers that they have on the roster right now, and that the only way that the Browns would make a serious move to bring him on board is if his asking price came way down, or Watson made a considerable effort to try and get a deal across the line.

Video: Jake Trotter discusses potential move for DeAndre Hopkins by the Cleveland Browns:

Hopkins' market completely dries up, and he wants to come to Cleveland for $4 million on a one-year deal. The Browns will do that. If Deshaun Watson goes to Jimmy Haslam between now and the start of training camp and bangs his hand on the table and says ‘This is my guy, I want you to sign him’, then I don't know what's going to happen.

But short of that, the Browns like their receiving corp, they like Elijah Moore, they feel good about what they have. And this is not something that they have ever been interested in, signing DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins has recently come out and said that he still sees himself as someone who can bring in 1,000 yards a season, so don’t expect his pay demands to come down anytime soon, although with $16m+ in cap space, they certainly could afford to push the boat out a little bit further than that if they really needed to.

The way it comes across, it sounds as if the only way Hopkins would come to the Browns is if one of their main receivers were to get injured and leave them desperate for another signing.