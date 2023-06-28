The Cleveland Browns could be set for big changes next offseason if there isn’t significant improvement and impressive play from quarterback Deshaun Watson, Mike Florio believes.

The Cleveland Browns’ trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson was certainly one of the bigger swings we’ve seen a team make in recent years when it came to trying to get their quarterback of the future, as they sent five total draft picks (including three first-rounders) to the Houston Texans.

The swing was especially big as it was done before his sentence came through regarding the allegations of sexual misconduct that he faced during his time with the Texans, a punishment that was eventually revealed to be 11 games of the 2022 season.

On the field though, there is no doubting his ability, as he was able to light things up with the Texans, with three straight seasons of 25+ touchdowns and three seasons with a QBR north of 100, however after the move to Cleveland, perhaps due to the rust of not playing for all of 2021 and then deep into 2022, he struggled to have the same impact.

But if the same were to happen again, it won’t be him that is facing an uncertain future with the team, instead it might be the coaching staff that find themselves in trouble.

Cleveland Browns staff on their last chance to prove themselves?

Speaking on Pro Football Talk (starting at 14:39), NFL writer Mike Florio believed that there wasn’t much pressure on Watson to perform this year, but there is some pressure on the Browns coaching staff to make him perform, because the ownership need to see Watson give them a return on their investment, and bringing in a new staff that could be the best way to turn things around:

Year two of a five-year, fully-guaranteed contract. And there's not as much pressure on Watson, I think as there is the people around him. The coaching staff I think is under a lot of pressure this year, and if they don't get the most out of Watson this year, there could be a change next year, just because ownership will be feeling even more urgent to justify not just the money, but all the draft picks they gave up to get Deshaun Watson.

We get so captivated by the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract and the problems that caused and the Lamar Jackson angle, we don't think about the three first-round picks plus, they gave up to get Deshaun Watson, so it was a massive investment, they need a return on it.

This really is going to be a big year for Watson and the coaching staff. If you want to put last year down to ‘rust’, that’s fine, but there will be no excuses in 2023. We have seen that he can be productive in the NFL, so if he doesn’t play well this year, the only common denominator is the Browns as an organisation and coaching staff.

So if it’s yet another losing season for the Browns, then don’t be surprised to see Kevin Stefanski and co lose their jobs when all is said and done.