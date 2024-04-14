Highlights The Cleveland Browns had a strong 2023 season despite starting five different quarterbacks, and returned most of their starters.

Despite looking good in the short-term, the Browns will struggle to stay cap compliant soon due to Deshaun Watson's large, fully-guaranteed contract.

The Browns need to draft young, cheap talent to replace aging stars whose contracts are expiring soon.

The Cleveland Browns had a surprisingly good 2023 NFL season, achieving their first winning season since 2020 and making the playoffs despite starting five different quarterbacks. Joe Flacco was signed off his couch after Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson went down injured, and went 4-1 in the next five games to lead the Browns to the playoffs, eventually winning Comeback Player of the Year.

While the Browns disappointed in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, losing 45-14 to the Houston Texans, and Flacco has since left for the Indianapolis Colts, there are plenty of encouraging signs.

The Browns have their franchise quarterback back healthy, as well as two of their starting tackles in Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. Moreover, they returned the majority of their opening day starters from last season, including all 11 on the offensive side of the ball and seven Pro Bowlers.

The Browns should be set to compete this season, and will be looking to add some key depth pieces in the upcoming NFL Draft.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft and when it is:

Round 1: April 25, 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: April 26, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: April 27, Noon ET

The NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Related 2024 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: 2 Weeks To the Draft Edition All eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.

Cleveland Browns’ Needs on Draft Day

The Browns need to get younger and cheaper at key positions

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

While the short-term outlook for the Browns is positive, they are facing serious long-term issues. Watson has a cap hit of over $63.5 million for the next three seasons, and the Browns already had to restructure several contracts in order to be cap compliant this season. Unless the Browns want to end up like the Saints, they’ll likely need to cut a lot of key players in the next few seasons and end up with a weaker roster to avoid being in cap hell every season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Cleveland Browns have only four winning seasons -- 2023, 2020, 2007, 2002 -- since the 1994 season.

Per Spotrac, the Browns have an estimated -$52.7 million in cap space next season and only $21.3 million in 2026, when they have only 28 players contracted. They need to get younger and cheaper at several key positions to replace veterans who will have to be cut to get under the cap, and they’ll have to do it armed with only two top-100 picks.

Cleveland Browns' 2024 Draft Pick Round Pick Overall 2 22 54 3 21 85 5 21 156 6 30 206 7 23 243

Defensive Line

The Browns have an excellent defensive line, but it's one that’s getting increasingly older. Of the four starters in a 4-3 base defense, only Myles Garrett is younger than 30. All four are signed through at least 2025, but there is no real succession plan in place for once their production starts to fall off.

Last year’s third round pick, defensive tackle Siaki Ika, barely played last season. Rotational edge rushers Alex Wright and Ogbo Okoronkwo are useful depth pieces, but it’s unlikely that they’ll ever be quality starters. The Browns could really use young talent along the line who could replace aging veterans in a few years.

Offensive Line

The Browns have had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL for the past few seasons, and brought back three All-Pro starters. However, it was a position beset by injury last season. The top three tackles on their depth chart, Wills Jr, Conklin and Dawand Jones all went down injured last season, and the depth behind them was poor.

Their interior offensive line is fantastic, and remained healthy last season but are increasingly getting older. Guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller will both be in their 30s during the 2024 season, and have expiring contracts after 2025. Starting center Ethan Pocic is turning 29 ahead of the start of the season, and his contract also expires after 2025. It’s likely they’ll need to replace at least one of them by 2025, potentially two, and they don’t have a clear plan for who’ll start next.

The Browns have not spent much draft capital on the position in the past few years, a problem that’s been compounded by the amount of draft picks sent over in the Watson trade. Jones was a fourth round pick last season and looks like he could start in the next few years, but aside from that, no one else has excelled. Last year’s sixth round pick center Luke Wypler barely played, 2022 seventh rounder Dawson Deaton has yet to play and 2021 fourth rounder James Hudson was below average when he was thrust into a starting role.

The Browns need to finally invest high draft capital in the position whilst it’s still a position of strength, lest it become a position of weakness in a few years.

Wide Receiver

The Browns made a big swing for Jerry Jeudy this offseason, trading a fifth and a sixth-round pick for the former first rounder. Jeudy partners with Pro-Bowler Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore at the position, alongside David Njoku, who essentially plays as another pass catcher.

The Browns will have a strong receiver group this season, but both Moore and Cooper are on expiring deals, and it seems unlikely that they’ll be able to keep both or even either due to cap issues.

Jeudy signed a long-term deal, but aside from him, they have very little proven talent at the position signed past 2024. The 2024 draft features a deep wide receiver pool, and it seems sensible to take a swing at the position now and see what they have, rather than drafting out of desperation next season.

Cleveland Browns 2024 Mock Draft

The Browns need to use their limited draft capital wisely

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have already addressed their glaring short-term needs in the offseason, so they can afford to take the best player possible with each selection, whilst still keeping in mind positions they need to strengthen.

Second Round, No. 54: Christian Haynes, OG, UConn

Christian Haynes was a four-year starter at right guard for UConn, and has developed into a top interior lineman prospect. He is a technical player with enough athleticism that he won’t be overwhelmed at the next level. He plays with real intensity and intelligence, and can play in a variety of schemes.

He is a strong run-blocker who excels in space and uses timing and technique to uproot stronger defenders. He arrives at blocks in space with the correct angle to shift defenders, and then uses his grip strength to lock them in place. He is solid in pass protection, and is good at picking up stunts and blitzes. He moves his feet well to stay square in front of rushers, and he uses his grip strength well.

While Haynes has enough athleticism to play in the NFL, he does not have elite athleticism, and can sometimes struggle against top athletes. He can be beaten with speed or with counter moves by players who can simply move faster than him. He also has below-average length for the position, which can limit him in pass protection.

Haynes is projected to be a solid starter at the next level, and will provide good depth whilst he remains on his rookie contract. If one of Teller or Bitonio gets injured or starts to decline, he would be a good option to replace either.

Third Round, No. 85: Javon Baker, WR, UCF

The former Alabama pass catcher saw his career take off once he transferred to UCF in 2022. Javon Baker had 52 catches for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, with an average of 21.9 yards per reception. His production was good enough to get him voted to the first-team All-Big 12 and invited to the Senior Bowl.

Baker has several appealing traits that project well to the next level. He is an excellent ball tracker, and already possesses NFL-ready size and strength. He is able to separate well with his route-running and his ability to change direction smoothly.

Despite his below-average acceleration, Baker works well as a downfield threat due to his decent top speed and his leaping ability. He can make plays with the ball in his hand due to his agility and physicality. His route running, while already a strength, could be improved even more by NFL teams, and he has the capacity to improve a lot at the next level.

Baker struggles to get a good release against press coverage, and in general doesn’t deal with pressure well. His hand-fighting is mediocre, and he can be pushed off his route by top corners. He can drop passes when subjected to pressure and his hands aren’t always reliable unless he’s open. His acceleration hinders his ability to get open initially, and he works better at the second or third level.

Baker is a high potential receiver who would be a WR3/WR4 in the NFL already. He would provide Watson with another target and could grow to become an important part of the offense.

Fifth Round, No. 156: Nelson Ceasar, DE, Houston

Nelson Ceasar already has some good pass rushing traits at the NFL Level. He has several moves he uses effectively, including a eurostep and an inside spin move. He has a very effective speed-to-power move which he can use to drive off-balance blockers into the quarterback.

Ceasar already has a good motor which he uses to get coverage sacks. He has above-average power and still has room to add mass to his body. He led the Big 12 in sacks last season with 9.5 in 11 games, and has shown he can produce.

The Houston product has below-average bend, which can limit his ability to get round the edge. He can be susceptible to powerful blockers who disrupt his momentum, and he can be taken out of the play too easily.

Furthermore, he struggles against the run, and doesn't consistently set the edge. He still hasn’t developed his instincts against the run, and will likely be a pass-rush specialist when he first starts in the NFL.

Ceasar would be a project pick in the fifth round, and would need to be developed and improved physically. He has some positive traits already, but is limited in what he would be able to do against NFL offensive lines. He could be developed into a rotational edge rusher with some starting potential, and would be a useful pickup in the fifth round.

Sixth Round, No. 206: Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

Ty'Ron Hopper has the physicality of an NFL linebacker. He’s an explosive athlete with above average speed and acceleration. He can cover running backs and tight ends in man coverage and has the quickness to be used as a blitzer on third downs. He has good sideline-to-sideline range and excels at pursuing ball carriers. He also has experience playing in special teams, which is helpful for a day three pick.

Hopper doesn’t have the strength to fight off blocks in space from larger linemen, which leads to him being pushed out of the play. He misses tackles too frequently to be a starter at the next level, and he has a tendency to slide off ball carriers despite his willingness to be physical in contact. He needs to be stronger to be an every-down player. He also can take bad angles, which hinders his ability to finish tackles. He doesn’t yet have NFL vision, and can get lost in zone coverage.

Despite his limitations, Hopper would be a useful back-up linebacker who has the physicality and work ethic to excel as a special teams player.

Seventh Round, No. 243: Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona

Tanner McLachlan is a big target with surprising speed and acceleration. He has reliable hands and can make catches through contact. He’s capable with the ball in his hands and has the tenacity and skill to get a few extra yards after the tackle.

McLachlan is an enthusiastic blocker who can get movement in the run game, and he mirrors rushers well in the passing game. He’s a very competitive player who puts in the extra effort, and that tends to translate well to the next level.

McLachlan is not strong enough to block NFL edge rushers and his hand placement doesn’t always help him control the defenders. His arms are below average size, so he struggles to get his hands on rushers.

The Arizona product also has only 1,152 receiving yards in 21 starts in college, and has not shown much ability to produce consistently. He doesn’t have dynamic speed or the ability to change direction quickly, so he runs a limited route tree and would have to be used in specific ways. His age (25) may also give teams cause for concern.

Seventh round picks rarely turn into consistent contributors, but McLachlan’s tenacity and competitiveness give him a good chance to turn into a useful special teams player and an occasional contributor in the passing game.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.