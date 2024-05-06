Highlights Duke Johnson retires after an eight-season NFL career playing for five different teams.

Known for his receiving skills, Johnson rushed for 2,265 yards and caught 2,870 yards in his career.

Johnson signed with the Bills in 2022 but had limited impact.

After eight seasons in the NFL, former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson has called it a career, per his Instagram.

Johnson was drafted No. 77 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami (FL) and played from 2015 through 2022 in a career that saw him suiting up for five different franchises. In addition to the Browns, Johnson also played for the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills. He last played in the NFL in 2022 for the Bills, where he appeared in one game.

Johnson Calls it a Career

The RB finished his NFL career with 2,265 rushing yards and 2,870 receiving yards

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

In his first season in the NFL with the Browns, Johnson played in 16 games, had 104 carries for 379 yards, and added 61 receptions on 74 targets and two touchdowns through the air. Throughout his NFL career, Johnson would be known more as a pass-catching threat rather than for his ability to take carries out of the backfield.

Throughout his time in Cleveland, Johnson amassed 299 carries for 1,286 yards and five touchdowns. In the passing game, he caught 235 balls on 303 targets for 2,170 yards and eight touchdowns. His best day catching the ball in his career came with the Browns on November 4, 2018, where he had nine targets, caught all of them, and went for 78 yards and two touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Duke Johnson Career Stats Year Team Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2015 CLE 379 0 534 2 2016 CLE 358 1 514 0 2017 CLE 348 4 693 3 2018 CLE 201 0 429 3 2019 HOU 410 2 410 3 2020 HOU 235 1 249 1 2021 MIA 330 3 41 0 2022 BUF 4 0 0 0

In the offseason before the 2019 season, Johnson was traded to the Texans for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft that would become a third-round pick. He was active on the Texans roster for 10 games over the course of two seasons in Houston, playing in 32 games, starting four, and rushing for 645 yards on 160 carries and three touchdowns. He also caught 72 passes on 97 targets for 659 yards and four touchdowns.

In February 2021, he was released by the Texans. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Johnson to their practice squad on September 6, 2021, but he lasted just 10 days.

A little more than a month later, on October 26, 2021, Johnson was signed to the Dolphins' practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster soon after, and during his time with the Dolphins, he had his two-best single-game rushing performances ever, going for 117 yards and a touchdown on January 9, 2022, against the New England Patriots. A few weeks before that, on December 19, 2021, Johnson rushed for 107 yards and two scores against the New York Jets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With 3,519 rushing yards in college, Duke Johnson still holds the title of all-time leading rusher for the Miami Hurricanes.

These were the only two occasions in which Johnson rushed for over 100 yards rushing, and his two-touchdown game was the only time he had multiple rushing scores in a single game.

Johnson finished his time with the Dolphins rushing for 330 yards on 71 carries with three touchdowns. He wasn't much of a factor in the receiving game, catching just four passes on five targets for 41 yards.

A free agent, Johnson signed with the Bills on a one-year deal in March 2022. He was released before the season on August 30 but was immediately added to the practice squad. He appeared in just one game for them.

Now 30 years old, Johnson won the ACC Brian Piccolo Award during his time in college. A five-star recruit, he also earned First-Team All-ACC honors in 2014, was the ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, and a two-time Second-Team All-ACC recipient.

Source: Duke Johnson on Instagram

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.