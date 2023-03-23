The Cleveland Browns might be employing a secret weapon in order to bring Odell Beckham Jr back onto the team.

The Cleveland Browns feel like a team that is in the process of making up for lost time and making sure that this season is the one that they can get back heading towards the top of the NFL. After handing quarterback Deshaun Watson a 5-year, $230m, fully-guaranteed contract despite the knowledge of his off-field actions that ended up costing him the majority of the 2022 season, now they are making sure he has all the weapons he could ask for.

The team have been pretty prominent in the wide receiver market in the past few days, with free agent Marquise Goodwin meeting with team officials, whilst they have also reportedly shown interest in the Denver Broncos' Jerry Jeudy before ultimately making a trade with the New York Jets for Elijah Moore.

But they might not be stopping there, at least that’s what you would gather if you looked at star defensive end Myles Garrett’s comments on social media.

Cleveland Browns star set to start whispering in Odell Beckham Jr’s ear?

Odell Beckham Jr had two and a half good years with the Browns, hauling in 1,586 yards (1,035 of which were in his first season) and 7 touchdowns, although those years were interrupted with an ACL injury that he sustained in 2020. Those numbers also came with the likes of Baker Mayfield at the helm, rather than someone with the talent of Watson, so even with Beckham Jr’s injury problems, there is still a chance he could prove a useful tool.

And Garrett seems to know exactly that, as he posted on Instagram that he was actively in the process of trying to get Beckham Jr back to Ohio:

The wisest move for the Cleveland Browns to make?

Whilst Beckham Jr might still have something left, if you’re the Browns I would still take as much time as possible to make sure that he is good to go, because if he doesn’t live up to his reputation, then things could start going downhill for them if someone, who will likely be a big part of the offence, can’t play properly.

And whilst he might not be asking for an extortionate amount, he is still likely going to command a big chunk of your salary, and I’d be very cautious before handing it out to someone like Beckham knowing that his injury problems could come back at any minute.