The Cleveland Browns are on the lookout for a new wide receiver, but DeAndre Hopkins is not set to be one of them according to Josina Anderson.

The Cleveland Browns feel like a team that are on the warpath somewhat after their moves in recent years, most notably the decision to hand quarterback Deshaun Watson a 5-year, $230m, fully-guaranteed contract despite the knowledge of his off-field actions that ended up costing him the majority of the 2022 season.

Now though, they have their man in place and are looking to give him the weapons that will not only bring back the player that was so phenomenal for the Houston Texans before the trade, but also bring the Browns back to prominence after two years of decline following their first playoff win since 1994 during the 2020 season.

One man who might well be on their radar is All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins as the Arizona Cardinals man looks set to leave the desert this offseason, despite owning six 1,000-yard receiving seasons, 11,298 receiving yards in total, three seasons in which he managed to have double-digit touchdown receptions and 71 receiving touchdowns in total across the regular season, even leading the league in touchdown receptions in 2017, with a lot of those numbers coming with the Texans whilst Watson was quarterback there.

The Cleveland Browns not going for the match made in heaven?

Despite the obvious attraction to get Watson working with one of the better receivers he’s played with in his career, it seems as though, according to reporter Josina Anderson, the Browns won’t be looking in that direction this offseason:

The Browns have actively been looking at the receiver position this offseason, with free agent Marquise Goodwin meeting with team officials recently as he decides where to take his talents, and they have also reportedly shown interest in the Denver Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, but it seems as though Hopkins won’t be one of them.

Are the Browns missing out on an easy decision here?

Reports have claimed that bringing in Hopkins wouldn’t cost much more than a 2nd round pick, something that the Browns do have this year, and even though Hopkins has had his off-field issues, he is still a very productive player that can help a team.

And given his past relationship with Watson, it does seem like something of a no-brainer to try and get the two back together again to try and take the Browns forward. You just have to hope that they have something better lined up their sleeve, because this could really come and backfire on them if this season isn’t a success for them.