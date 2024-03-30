Highlights The Browns are short on cap space and draft picks, making it hard to improve their roster.

Cleveland's biggest needs are at running back, edge rusher, and the offensive line.

By trading Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, the Browns could transform their roster.

The Cleveland Browns have been an interesting franchise over the past few years. They made the playoffs in the 2020 NFL season, going 11-5 with Baker Mayfield, while beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round. That was their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season, and the team had finally seemed to have turned a corner.

That didn't last, unfortunately, as Cleveland went 8-9 the following season, and let Mayfield move on to the Carolina Panthers. The Browns then traded for, and subsequently gave a massive contract to Deshaun Watson before the 2022 season.

It took a mid-season resurgence from Joe Flacco to get Cleveland into the 5th seed in 2023, where they lost to the Houston Texans in dominating fashion. The Browns have re-established themselves as contenders, and have built a very solid roster around Watson, who hasn't played up to his current price tag. If he can, and the Browns continue to make the right moves around him, the sky could be the limit for this team.

The Browns don't have a lot to work with, to put it bluntly. They currently have the lowest amount of money available, at just over $1 million. As a result, the players listed as targets don't cost a ton of money, while some of the players listed as trade candidates are mostly to free up space. The Browns don't even have enough money currently to sign their upcoming draft picks, so some moves will have to be made.

Cleveland Browns 2024 Draft Picks Round Pick # 2 54 3 85 5 156 6 206 7 243

As for their draft situation, the Browns don't have a ton to work with. They only have five total picks, and none of them are in the first round. Cleveland has just two picks in the entire first half of the draft.

Top Cleveland Browns Trade Targets

Cleveland could be a piece away from contention

The Browns are a relatively complete team. They made the playoffs during the 2023 season, despite having injuries all over the board. Their luck caught up with them in the playoffs, but this is absolutely a team that should be taken seriously for the 2024 season.

Cleveland Browns Top Trade Targets Player Position Current Team Current Cap Hit Raheem Mostert RB Miami Dolphins $3,360,882 Josh Sweat EDGE Philadelphia Eagles $8,077,000 Kelvin Beachum LT Arizona Cardinals $2,557,500

Cleveland's biggest holes are at running back, EDGE rusher and the offensive line. Kareem Hunt is a free agent, and Nick Chubb is coming off of a massive injury, so adding a running back could be helpful. With a lack of depth, and increasing age at edge rusher and the offensive line, some reinforcements are needed there as well.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

Now, Raheem Mostert is a rather valuable option that will come at a fraction of the cost compared to some other running backs on the market.

Mostert is a seasoned veteran at this point in his career, as the 2024 NFL season will be his 10th in the league. Mostert has never been a star, but his speed and athletic abilities have helped him stick around on various rosters, and he's been very good at times.

Mostert is proof that it's never too late to hit your prime, as the running back made his first career Pro Bowl during the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins, at the age of 31.

Best Seasons of Raheem Mostert's Career Year Production 2019 772 yards, 8 TDs, 5.6 YPA 2022 891 yards, 3 TDs, 4.9 YPA 2023 1,012 yards, 18 TDs, 4.8 YPA

Mostert was unreal in 2023, leading the NFL in touchdowns. He's never been a feature back, but when he gets carries he excels. In the table above, you'll find the best three years of Mostert's career, and they just happen to be the three years he's had the most rushing attempts.

Cleveland has already lost Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb is coming back from a devastating injury. With Chubb being a power-back, Mostert's speed and agility would be a great compliment to complete their backfield. Mostert has only one year left on his deal, and his cap-hit is under $4 million.

An upper-mid round pick would be the most expensive price Cleveland would have to pay, and they'd add a lot of talent to their backfield.

Josh Sweat, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles

Josh Sweat has been a hot name on the market this offseason. Sweat is only 26 years old, but has become one of the more underrated edge rushers in all of football. He was one of the bright spots in an otherwise bleak Philadelphia Eagles' defense during the 2023 season, but with a lot of change happening to the Eagles' defense, he might be on his way out the door soon.

Josh Sweat's Production by Year Year Production 2023 6.5 sacks, 43 tackles, 7 TFL 2022 11 sacks, 48 tackles, 15 TFL 2021 7.5 sacks, 45 tackles, 7 TFL

Sweat has been a consistent contributor on the Eagles' defensive line, and he can bring that same production to Cleveland. The Browns were able to resign Za'Darius Smith this offseason, but he's going to be 32 years old next year, and had fewer sacks than Sweat.

By adding Sweat, the Browns would add more depth to a position that's very important for them, considering they play Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow twice a year.

Sweat does have a slightly higher cap hit, falling a bit shy of $10 million. To make this move, Cleveland would have to free up cap space. However, due to their aforementioned cap issues, they would likely be doing that anyway.

Kelvin Beachum, LT, Arizona Cardinals

Here, the Browns could find some offensive line help. Jedrick Willis Jr. was far from incredible at the spot during the 2023 season, and with Watson's erratic play so far in Cleveland, shoring up his blind-side might help him settle down a bit.

Kelvin Beachum is about as experienced as it gets. He's started in 149 games throughout his career, and he's been great for the Arizona Cardinals over the past four seasons. While he did just get re-signed for a two-year deal, there are some reasons to consider that he may not be all that happy in Arizona:

If things aren't going well in the desert, Cleveland would be a great fit for Beachum. He's got only one year left on his current deal, and his cap hit is slightly over $2.5 million, which wouldn't be too hard for the Browns to fit into their current cap nightmare. As for trade value, with Beachum's age of 34, a late-round pick or an average-level starter should be enough to get the job done.

Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper are bonafide stars, but is there a possibility the Browns would be better off without them?

The Browns have the lowest amount of available money in the entire league. When you find yourself in a position like that, it's time to take a deep look at the roster and figure out how to move some money around.

For Cleveland, the answer to that might be to trade their two highest-earning players. Both of these two were meant to be franchise cornerstones, but only one has lived up to the hype. By trading them, the Browns might end up making better use of their money.

Deshaun Watson, QB

Yeah, it's time to get bold. The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson before the 2022 season, hoping that his talents would finally give them an answer to their long-lasting question mark at the quarterback position. Yet, Watson has failed to live up to that promise, and with his contract, he's hurting the Browns more than he's helping at this point.

Deshaun Watson's Browns Career Year Production 2023 6 games, 61.5% completion rate, 1,115 yards, 7 TD/4 INT 2022 6 games, 58.2% completion rate, 1,102 yards, 7 TD/5 INT

Watson is a large part of the reason the Browns have almost zero money to work with this offseason. His cap hit is just under $64 million for the 2024 season, and his lack of production is making that almost a complete waste of money.

With that contract, no team is going to take the whole thing. The Browns will have to trade Watson, and retain a good portion of his deal. Still, that might be worth it, as the money they'd save would allow them to do much more than they've currently done this offseason.

Amari Cooper, WR

This is another big name, but there are reasons why trading Amari Cooper would help.

First is the fact that he's the second-highest earner on the team, aside from Watson. Cooper will be making just shy of $24 million during the 2024 season, which is slightly under 10% of the salary cap. That money is well-earned, as Cooper was incredible throughout the 2023 season. He was a massive help, and there were times in which he carried the entire offense on his back.

Interesting enough, the Browns also traded for Jerry Jeudy earlier this offseason. That made sense, considering the team needed a receiver anyway. However, if they traded Cooper now, they would at least have one high-quality receiver still on the roster.

Cleveland could help repair their sparse draft capital, as the return for Cooper would be massive. This draft is full of talented receivers, so his replacement options would be plentiful as well.

