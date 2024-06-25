Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers' history includes many significant trades for franchise cornerstones.

From Kyrie Irving to Kevin Love, key trades have set the stage for success.

Acquiring Donovan Mitchell may signal the start of a new era for the Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised for an exciting offseason, which is currently being dominated by trade talks. Although a move on Cleveland’s part has yet to be made this offseason, there are a number of trades the Cavs have made that have benefited the team tremendously.

With some acquiring franchise cornerstones, and others grabbing championship-winning pieces, here’s a look at the five best trades in the history of the Cavaliers.

5 Donovan Mitchell

The Cavaliers shipped out multiple players and a myriad of picks to land a superstar

When the Utah Jazz were in the process of blowing up their team and initiating a rebuild, Donovan Mitchell dominated the headlines as the most sought-after name available on the trade market. While it was widely believed at the time that his hometown New York Knicks would end up being the ones to land Mitchell, it was ultimately the Cavaliers who courted Utah into a trade.

Mitchell Trade Cavaliers Receive Jazz Receive Donovan Mitchell Lauri Markkanen Collin Sexton Ochai Agbaji 5 first-round picks

Mitchell has been a large part of the Cavaliers’ ascension in the Eastern Conference since his arrival in Cleveland. Averaging 27.5 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds as a Cavalier, Mitchell has become one of the best two-guards in the entire league.

The trade worked out for the Jazz, too, as Lauri Markkanen played exceptionally well in his first season in Utah, as well as the bevy of picks they now hold.

While he’s only managed to win a single playoff series up until this point, it was an extremely significant moment for the franchise. Having not won in the postseason without James since the 1990s, Mitchell’s advancement in the playoffs signaled the start of a new era for the Cavaliers.

It's believed that Mitchell will indeed resign with Cleveland, so the potential he has to raise the significance of this trade in hindsight is only growing more and more potent.

4 Brad Daugherty

Another trade for a first round pick, Cleveland has a knack for landing first-overall picks in trades

Similar to the situation that will end this list, the Cavaliers would trade away Roy Hinston to the Charles Barkley-led Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the Clippers’ 1986 draft pick (which the 76ers had previously traded for). This pick would be the first overall that year, and the Cavaliers selected Brad Daughtery.

Daugherty Trade Cavaliers Receive 76ers Receive 1986 Clippers' first-round draft pick Roy Hinston

Standing next to Nance and Price as the faces of the franchise in the 1990s, the trio would define what success looked like for Cleveland before James entered the league in 2003 and changed expectations wildly. Daugherty averaged 19 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists while making the All-Star team five times with the Cavaliers.

Though he yielded no rings, Daugherty still stands as one of the best, and most iconic Cavaliers of all time. His name rises above almost all others in the annals of Cleveland basketball, and his impact on the franchise is still being felt to this day.

3 Larry Nance

The Cavaliers traded for a franchise cornerstone in 1988

In the 1987-88 season, the Phoenix Suns found themselves with a record of 16-35 and decided to make some changes. This resulted in a trade with the Cavaliers that would wind up helping Cleveland become a staple of the Eastern Conference in the 1990s.

Nance Trade Cavaliers Receive Suns Receive Larry Nance Kevin Johnson Mike Sanders Tyrone Corbin 1988 Detroit Pistons' first-round draft pick Mark West

Larry Nance averaged 16.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in his seven seasons as a Cavalier. Although Nance’s numbers were slightly better in Phoenix and the fact that he split his career almost equally between the two teams, Nance is remembered as a Cavalier with two of his three all-star appearances seeing him representing Cleveland. He also made first-team All-Defense in his first full season with the team.

Although Nance never won any championships in his time as a Cavalier, his impact is undeniable as he, along with Mark Price and the next player on this list, led Cleveland to multiple postseason runs the following decade.

2 Kevin Love

Sending away their newly drafted pick, the Cavaliers acquired a piece of their championship core

While the Irving trade was slightly more significant due to it starting the entire train of events that led to Cleveland’s championship, the acquisition of Kevin Love isn’t far behind. Love, after establishing himself with the Minnesota Timberwolves, became a primary piece of the championship team’s core, and ended up as the longest remaining player from that team.

Love Trade Cavaliers Receive Timberwolves Receive 76ers Receive Kevin Love Andrew Wiggins Alexey Shved Anthony Bennet Luc Richard Mbah a Moute Thaddeus Young 2015 first-round draft choice

Love averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his nine seasons with Cleveland, making the all-star team twice. Aside from his contributions towards Cleveland’s championship, Love also stayed with the team long enough to help mentor a lot of the young players who are currently representing the Cavaliers. Having one foot in the past and one foot in the future of Cleveland’s success, acquiring Love is undoubtedly one of the most significant trades the Cavaliers have ever made.

1 Kyrie Irving

A seemingly mediocre trade resulted in one of the most significant Cavaliers ever

Fresh off LeBron James taking his talents to South Beach in 2010, the Cavaliers found themselves seriously lacking direction or even a coherent roster. Among the trades aimed at shifting the focus of the franchise, the Cavaliers decided to trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for a first round pick in the upcoming draft.

Irving Trade Cavaliers Receive Clippers Receive Baron Davis Mo Williams 2011 Clippers' first-round draft pick Jamario Moon

While they did also receive Baron Davis, the benefits of sending away the players ultimately landed them with the pick, as it wound up being the first overall in 2011. The Cavaliers would select Kyrie Irving with this pick, and begin their journey to their first NBA Championship.

Without Irving playing as well as he did early in Cleveland, and with such consistently bad teams, James may never have decided to return. In Irving’s six seasons as a Cavalier, he averaged 21.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists as well as winning Rookie of the Year, and being voted an all-star four times.

Considering Irving is the player who hit the most iconic shot in Cavaliers history (and one of the most iconic shots in all NBA Finals history) that helped secure their only championship, this trade that resulted in his draft pick is easily the most significant trade the franchise has ever made.