It didn’t take long for the vultures to start circling overhead the Cleveland Cavaliers following their second-round defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. According to multiple sources, both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland could be on the move this summer after the Cavaliers were ousted from the playoffs for the second year in a row since acquiring Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

While either of Cleveland’s young guards could be traded this offseason — and both players should garner plenty of interest from the league if they are made available — it seems increasingly likely that the duo will be split up, whether or not one of them ends up staying with the Cavaliers. According to Shams Charania and other sources, Garland’s camp is adamantly against the idea of running it back with Mitchell sharing the backcourt.

If the Cavaliers were planning to shake things up this summer, it was likely that one of Mitchell or Garland would be dealt away anyway, but, if this report is true, Cleveland has no choice but to choose between their two All-Star guards. Should this be the case, President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman has a more difficult choice than it might seem on the surface, and the correct pick isn’t the one many would expect.

Should the Cavaliers keep Garland over Mitchell?

Darius Garland 2023-24 stats: 18.0 PPG, 6.5 APG, 2.7 RPG, 44.6% FG, 37.1% 3FG

From a basketball standpoint, the pairing of Mitchell and Garland seemed like a sensible backcourt duo for the Cavaliers. Garland is a natural floor general, adept at keeping his dribble alive, probing defenses, and finding open teammates. While he can score, he doesn’t need the ball in his hands to present as an offensive threat and has shown a willingness to take a backseat on O to better serve the team.

That made him the perfect point guard for Mitchell, who has cultivated a reputation for being one of the most devastating on-ball weapons in the league. Garland’s ability to operate as a catch-and-shoot sniper made it possible for Mitchell to continue to thrive in Cleveland as a high-usage volume scorer. The backcourt’s biggest weakness in defense was negated by the Cavaliers’ stacked backline featuring two Defensive Player of the Year candidates in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

While it can be argued that Cleveland hasn’t been as successful as they would have hoped after trading for Mitchell, they certainly haven’t flamed out either. The Cavaliers made the playoffs both years since adding Spida. The first year, they won 51 games, earned a top-four seed, and fell to the upstart New York Knicks in the first round. This season, they repeated as the fourth seed outlasted another up-and-coming team in the Orlando Magic, and then lost to a loaded Boston Celtics squad in the semifinals. Cleveland was extremely hampered by injury in both playoffs.

Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt 2024 playoff stats Category Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell PPG 15.7 29.6 APG 5.8 4.7 RPG 3.6 5.4 FG% 42.7% 47.6% 3FG% 35.2% 35.4% SPG 1.1 1.3 TOV 2.3 2.8 GP 12 10

Regardless, if Garland refuses to suit up alongside Mitchell again, the Cavaliers have a tough decision to make, and the correct choice is probably the less popular one. In a vacuum, Mitchell is the much better player right now and is probably better now than Garland will ever be. And yet, Cleveland needs to keep its young point guard out of Vanderbilt.

Garland’s stock has never been lower. In the 2023-24 NBA season, he struggled heavily in a campaign mired by injury. He put up his lowest points per game since his second year and shot worse from the field and from deep than he has in his career aside from his rookie season. His struggles didn’t stop in the playoffs, either. In fact, they were only exasperated and magnified under the bright lights of the postseason.

Amid injuries and offensive struggles, the Cavaliers desperately needed a second scorer to step up behind Mitchell. Garland failed to do so, ultimately spelling the demise of Cleveland.

Despite his struggles, though, Garland still put up convincing numbers this year, showing that his floor is a great place to start. He may have noticeably declined this season, especially in the playoffs, but most of his troubles can be attributed to his health issues this year.

In December, Garland suffered a broken jaw against the Boston Celtics, an injury that would end up costing him 20 games in the middle of the season. Before he was sidelined, he was averaging over 20 points a night on 47 percent shooting. After he returned, he put up just 16.6 points per game on 43 percent from the field.

Still only 24 years old, Garland could very well still be on an upwards trajectory that may have stalled due to his health. Having the keys to the offense by himself again should also help him return to his perceived developmental track. If there is one part of Cleveland’s future that is certain, it’s Evan Mobley and Garland’s playmaking and chemistry with the former third-overall pick will be imperative for Mobley’s growth with the Cavaliers as well.

If Cleveland were to trade Garland this summer, they’d be selling low on his potential, especially after Charania’s report, which should only decrease his value on the trade market.

In the same report, Charania also stated that there is increased optimism among the Cleveland brass that they’ll receive a long-term commitment from Donovan Mitchell in the form of a contract extension. If the Cavaliers were to extend Mitchell and the rest of Charania’s report is also true, it’d essentially mean pushing Garland out the door.

Is Mitchell worth the risk for Cleveland?

Donovan Mitchell 2023-24 stats: 26.6 PPG, 6.1 APG, 5.1 RPG, 46.2% FG, 36.8% 3FG

While signing Mitchell to a long-term deal would return some of the power to the Cavaliers, the NBA has shown repeatedly that a multi-year contract means little to a discontented star. Perhaps Mitchell is happy to stay in Cleveland for now, but what happens if they flame out next season?

Mitchell wasn’t able to win it all as the top option with the Utah Jazz. He wasn’t able to lead a title charge with Garland beside him, either. It’s unlikely that the Cavaliers will be title contenders with Mitchell if they’re forced to trade Garland away.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2023-24 starting backcourt impact Lineup Total Possessions ORTG DRTG Net Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell - on 1553 116.9 111.2 +5.7 Darius Garland - on // Donovan Mitchell - off 2248 115.1 114.2 +0.9 Donovan Mitchell - on // Darius Garland - off 2443 117.3 108.9 +8.4 Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell - off 1532 110.8 119.0 -8.2 via Cleaning the Glass (subscription required)

With one year left on his deal and an additional player option for the 2025-26 season, Mitchell would be a premier trade target should he be made available. He’d certainly net more in return than Garland would.

If the Cavaliers traded Garland, they’d have to ensure that they accumulate win-now assets in the deal to field a competitive roster around Mitchell. This could be difficult considering Garland’s age and experience, as he’d mostly attract young teams looking to add another franchise cornerstone. But if Cleveland were to trade Mitchell, a bonafide superstar and playoff riser in his prime, they should be able to extract a haul of young prospects and future draft capital that would expeditiously accelerate a retool around their young stars in Garland and Mobley. The choice is clear for the Cleveland Cavaliers, even if it’s not easy.