The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the scariest teams in the NBA, and they just got a sizable upgrade in the backcourt.

All-Star guard Darius Garland has missed the last 19 games with a jaw injury. Before he sat out, Cleveland was sitting at 13-12, but has since gone on a tear, amassing a 28-16 record and holding onto the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Garland is set to make his return on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Garland's return to the starting lineup will allow Donovan Mitchell to slide over to his natural shooting guard spot, although he did a stellar job as the lead guard in Garland's absence.

Mitchell as starting PG vs. SG Stat PG SG Games 15 20 PPG 28.0 27.6 AST 7.9 5.1 REB 4.9 5.9 3P% 34.3% 34.5% FG% 47.0% 45.5%

With Mitchell sliding back to his natural position, the recent success of the Cavaliers should only be built upon, as Garland adds offensive potential previously unseen over the last 19 games.

What Garland brings to the lineup

20.7 ppg, 5.9 ast, 34.6 3P%, 1.6 stl

While Mitchell has been playing out of his mind, adding a partner in crime to the backcourt will only take some pressure off of him, perhaps increasing his league-average three-point percentage. In addition to that, Garland isn't a sharpshooter, so if one of them can increase their efficiency, Cleveland will only benefit from it.

While it's true that Cleveland has been playing better since Garland's absence, it's a stretch to assume that they are a better team with him sitting out. An All-Star two seasons ago, his offensive efficiency has dipped this season--especially from deep--but there is no indication that the trends this year will continue after his injury recovery.

Garland's offensive efficiency this season vs. career averages 2023-24 Career 3P% 34.6% 38.4% FG% 47.0% 45.0% TS% 57.3% 56.1%

If Garland can ignite his shot from deep, Cleveland, who is 11th in points from three and 19th in points, will get a reinvigorated offense.

The Cavaliers boast the second-best defensive rating in the league, and Garland's 3.0 defensive win shares last season and his -0.7 defensive box plus/minus suggest that he will be a positive, albeit only slightly, force on the defensive end as well.

Cleveland boasts a 10-2 record over the last 30 days, behind only the New York Knicks. The Knicks recently lost an All-Star to injury and the Cavaliers are gaining one in Garland, so Cleveland could soon become the hottest team in the NBA, just in time for a dominating playoff push.