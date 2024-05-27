Highlights Donovan Mitchell may explore options outside Cleveland despite a lucrative extension.

Mitchell's trade to Cleveland surprised him as he was close to joining the Knicks.

The Cavaliers are willing to trade Mitchell if he doesn't commit to a long-term deal.

Donovan Mitchell will be eligible to sign a $208.5 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason. Whether he chooses to sign on the dotted line remains one of the biggest storylines in the NBA .

In two years since his arrival, Cleveland hasn’t quite reached the level Mitchell hoped for. After failing to make the Eastern Conference Finals in two postseasons with the franchise, Mitchell is likely to explore his options out there. Even if it means he'll need to leave millions on the table.

Mitchell Has Been a Popular Target in The Recent Past

The All-Star returns to familiar territory

Mitchell has been linked to teams like the New York Knicks and the L.A. Lakers since he was a member of the Utah Jazz . Even as he was consistently leading Utah to one of the top records in the West, Mitchell often found his name in trade talks.

In 2022, Mitchell was aware that the Cavaliers were one of the teams looking to make an offer for him. He said he was shocked when he was sent to Cleveland instead of his hometown New York Knicks. Mitchell even admitted that he was almost sold on the fact that he would be sent to New York.

"Very close, I won't say more than that. I know a little bit more than most, but definitely very close. I was truly excited when I got traded [to the Cavs], but we were, it was, it was close [to the Knicks]." -Donovan Mitchell

When Mitchell came to Cleveland, he envisioned bigger things. Even though New York may have been his desired landing spot deep down inside, he embraced Cleveland. And Cleveland embraced him.

"We could really build something special. I'm just excited to play with this team, play for this city, play with these guys, and just get out there and just compete and win."

The Cavaliers Are Making a Firm Decision

After much speculation, Cleveland knows it has two options

By remaining a Cavalier, Mitchell has the most financial incentive. Cleveland can take Mitchell’s $35 million salary for 2024-25, then add four more years at about $208 million. A deal would lock Mitchell with Cleveland for five more seasons.

If Mitchell goes for the five-year maximum, it’s a year longer and about $70 million more than any other team can offer him.

According to Cleveland insider Terry Pluto, the Cavaliers would choose to trade Mitchell if they don't get a long-term commitment from the All-Star beforehand.

“I’ve been told the Cavs either would sign him to an extension this summer, or trade him. They have zero intention of opening the 2024-25 season with Mitchell heading into his free agent year.” -Terry Pluto

Mitchell can sign on the dotted line on July 6, giving him several weeks to figure out what he wants to do. Is it possible Mitchell gives Cleveland a verbal commitment but later changes his mind? That's certainly a possibility. But according to Cleveland General Manager Koby Altman, Mitchell still sees Cleveland as his home.