Highlights Cleveland Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff explained Donovan Mitchell's bone bruise is a "wear and tear" injury affecting his explosiveness.

Bickerstaff is hopeful for Mitchell's return after three games of evaluation, leaving him likely to suit up for the final stretch of the season.

Mitchell's absence is significant as he has been crucial to the Cavs' playoff contention and positioning all year.

According to Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff, the bone bruise that will keep All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sidelined for the next few games is a "wear and tear" injury. Bickerstaff also notes that Mitchell attempted to play through the injury, even receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection, but decided to sit out due to how the injury reduced his explosiveness.

Donovan Mitchell Suffers Bone Bruise

Mitchell will miss at least three games as he recovers from the injury

"You're always obviously concerned, but we're confident these next steps will be the steps that are necessary [to get him healthy]," Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff said, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "It was one of those things where he was trying to play through it, but he just was hampered and you could see he couldn't explode, he couldn't move in certain directions, because of the pain and how it was limited."

Hesitant to speculate on a recovery timeline, Bickerstaff says that Mitchell will be re-evaluated after three games. Though a relatively durable player over the course of his seven-year career, Mitchell has already missed 14 games this season.

"I don't like to overstep my bounds, but at the end of the third game or three games, they'll re-evaluate him and then we'll make a decision from there," Bickerstaff said. "Again, I am hopeful. I do not expect this to be a long break. But we will always do what's best by our guys to make sure they're healthy."

Cleveland Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell W L Win % 76 39 .661

Mitchell has averaged 28.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game for the Cavs this season. Shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.1 percent, his career season has led Cleveland into playoff contention for the second consecutive season. With the 2024 NBA Playoffs just a month away and the Cavs third in the Eastern Conference standings, look for Cleveland to be cautious as they eye a deep playoff run.