Going into his rookie season in the NBA, nobody could have had high expectations for Emoni Bates with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates was going to a team that had made the NBA Playoffs the previous season, and Bates fell to the 49th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bates had the making of a prospect that could turn into quite a steal eventually, but he seemed to be a ways from contributing to a team like Cleveland as a rookie who needed to develop more physically and with his game. With those caveats in mind, it wasn’t surprising Bates didn’t play much with the Cavaliers in his first season.

He played in 15 games with the Cavaliers in 2023-24, in which he averaged 2.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per outing. His effective field goal shooting clip was 40.8 percent in those appearances.

Despite the minimal looks for Bates in year one, there’s reason to believe he could have some legitimate action with Cleveland in his second campaign with the club, though. And the Cavs should be aiming to get him more playing time in 2024-25.

Bates Should See More Playing Time

Bates could be a spark plug player for Cleveland

The vast majority of Bates’ meaningful playing time in his first year came with the Cavaliers’ G-League Affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.

In fairness, considering he came into the year as one of the players on a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, that was not shocking. There were a number of others on the perimeter/on the wing that factored into possible time for Bates with the Cavs as well, too. He just wasn’t set to have many chances with the Cavaliers in his first NBA go-around.

That being said, there were plenty of encouraging signs from Bates in his G League action with the Charge. In 17 contests with them in the G League regular season, he posted averages of 19.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per outing, and he converted 34.6 percent of his three-point attempts per game. And in 10 games in the G League Showcase, he had 24.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest and shot 41.6 percent from three.

Bates' G League Averages in 2023-24 Category Reg. Season Showcase PTS 19.8 24.8 3PM/3PA 3.7/10.7 4.2/10.1 TS% 55.0% 61.6% AST 2.0 1.6 TO 2.1 2.1

Bates had some ups and downs, but it was a valuable time for him in-game action, and he can definitely build on his play there.

Granted, there are still areas where Bates has to improve, in order for him to be a true factor for the Cavaliers next season, for instance. That’s fair to say.

Bates does show flashes as an off-ball disruptor defensively, and he competes on the glass, to his credit. However, there are still limitations for him on-ball, given he still needs to get functionally stronger, and Bates overcommits at times on the defensive end, which is something he’ll have to clean up.

Offensively, he'll need to make further strides as a distributor, too, to play off of his shot creation.

Those things aside, and even with shot selection continually needing to be a point of emphasis for him, with the way he can create for himself, and be a heat check-type of the shooter if he’s on, it’d behoove Cleveland to get Bates some real run next year.

He didn’t have much last season, which was not surprising, especially for a player who is not yet even 21. But even with others involved on the perimeter, Bates could be the type of player that could give Cleveland quite a spark in stretches off the bench, and potentially be a quality outlet and kickout target.

Even while Bates’ efficiency with the Charge was not anything to write home about, and he underachieved in his collegiate career, with the Cavs, with his shooting stroke and range, he could at least be a dangerous off-ball shooter. The 6-foot-9 Bates can create for himself with pull-ups and step-backs, and he had some movement shooting flashes. Those are things that could be transferable for him if he’s given some playing time fairly early on, and not essentially just garbage time.

So, if Cleveland’s next head coach (such as Kenny Atkinson), can find room for Bates, and he takes advantage, that could pay off in a big way for the team, and he could help take some pressure off of players such as Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

To reiterate, Bates has to clean up some things if he’s going to have success with the Cavaliers, and one will have to see what his deal structure ends up looking like going into the next season. Currently, he’s set to be a restricted free agent, but it would seem to be a good possibility that Bates will end up being a two-way player going into next season again.

Generally speaking, though, if opportunities do truly come knocking for him in 2024-25, as a confident player and shot creator, Bates could become quite the steal for the Cavs as an energy contributor.