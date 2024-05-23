Highlights Firing JB Bickerstaff was reactive based on playoff failures despite regular-season success.

The Cleveland Cavaliers aim to change their offense this summer for playoff success.

NBA sees a trend of prioritizing instant success over coaching stability.

After a second-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers have opted to fire head coach JB Bickerstaff. The Cavaliers lost in five games to the title-favorite Celtics, and have decided to shake things up before another playoff run next season.

The Cavaliers feature three former All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen. It is expected that the Cavaliers go all-in on either Garland or Mitchell this offseason and trade the other to add a better-supporting cast in the hopes that they can cobble together a deeper playoff run. With elite interior defense thanks to Allen and Evan Mobley, and an All-Star in the backcourt (either Mitchell or Garland), the Cavs will be looking for secondary scoring and added perimeter play this offseason, with several trade candidates emerging.

A Short-Sighted Move

Firing Bickerstaff was reactive

In his last three seasons in Cleveland, Bickerstaff was 143-103. Despite the solid regular season record, the Cavaliers lost in the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament, lost in the first round to the New York Knicks in 2023, then lost in the Conference Semifinals this season. Despite the limited playoff success, Bickerstaff cannot carry all the blame.

While the Cavs should have advanced from the Play-In in 2022--although Trae Young did go nuclear--the Knicks were healthy in the playoffs last year and Donovan Mitchell dealt with injuries against the Celtics. Even if Mitchell was healthy in this year's postseason, the Celtics were head and shoulders better than Cleveland.

As the Cavaliers look to alter their offense this summer, a new coach might offer some insight or preference when it comes to who the Cavs should add and trade. Brandon Ingram has been a name mentioned, although Jarrett Allen is also on the trade market, which opens up Cleveland's options.

The firing of Bickerstaff was likely the result of frustration in the locker room that stemmed from three early exits, although two of them could be expected. The Phoenix Suns fired Frank Vogel and then quickly hired Mike Budenholzer, the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham and are looking for a replacement, and the Charlotte Hornets and coach Steve Clifford parted ways, although on amicable terms.

In the NBA today, winning now instead of building a culture around a coach and a few key players appears to be a lost art. As teams navigate the challenges of instantly finding success, the lifespan of an NBA coach is shortening, which ultimately results in less stability and fewer chances for teams to enter into the fray as a dynasty.

Cleveland had talent and coaching stability but entered the offseason with more questions than answers.