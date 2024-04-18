Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers possess playoff experience, while the Magic do not, giving Cleveland a clear advantage.

Cleveland's success depends on starters performing well, especially if key players are healthy.

The Cavaliers will need to limit turnovers against Orlando's elite defense to secure a series win.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been down this path before, and they want to make sure that this year turns out different from the previous outcomes. Last playoffs, the Cavaliers had a date with the New York Knicks in the first round, and New York’s scrappy play left Cleveland in the dust, resulting in a first-round elimination.

This year, the same could happen if the Cavaliers are not careful. But they have learned from their mistakes, and are therefore poised for first-round success against the Orlando Magic, a young and inexperienced ballclub.

The series will not be easy, as Orlando’s elite defense serves as an efficient counter to the Cavaliers’ offense. Mistakes will not be tolerated as the Magic have proven their ability to capitalize on their opponents’ mistakes and make them pay. The keys for the Cavaliers will be the health and efficiency of their starters, as well as the limitation of turnovers.

Playoff Experience Benefits Cleveland

The Cavaliers possess precious playoff experience that Orlando simply lacks

If experience is a major factor in matchups, which it is, then the Cavaliers are the clear favorite in that department. They have made the playoffs each of the last three seasons, and although they have yet to achieve much success in that timeframe, the postseason is a different animal than the regular season, and having players who have become accustomed to it is extremely beneficial.

The Cavaliers do possess this, particularly in Donovan Mitchell. He has played in 44 career playoff games, and in 36 of those he has scored at least 20 points. In two of those games, he put up 50 points. In the playoffs, he has averaged 27.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from the three-point range.

“This is what I want to be. This is why I work hard. I take the scrutiny. I take the praise. But in order for me to be considered one of the best to play this game, I’ve got to do something when it matters most. Individual performances are great. But team success has to come with it. That’s where I’m at in my career. By any means necessary, we’ve got to get there. We’ve got to do it.” —Donovan Mitchell

Meanwhile, the current Orlando Magic team does not possess any playoff experience. This will undeniably be a detractor for them as the young talent that makes up the majority of the roster may be blinded by the postseason lights, which shine brighter in a metaphorical sense.

But that could also work in the Magic’s favor, as they are a team who have just graduated from a rebuild and have taken the league by storm. They may not have much to lose and teams of that caliber possess the most potential danger to opponents.

The Magic could take advantage of Cleveland’s lack of playoff success, despite them having been there. Mitchell is the Cavaliers’ leader, but he has not had much postseason success either on a team level (on an individual level, he has proved his worth). Even with the Utah Jazz, the furthest Mitchell has ever reached in the playoffs is the second round. But he uses that as motivation.

“I think I’ve turned it eating at me into fuel. I think what I mean by that is, if it eats at you, it consumes you, and then it puts a lot more pressure on you. I think using it as fuel is kind of like, ‘All right, this is what you’re striving for.’ I think it’s really big how you talk to yourself in that regard. But I wouldn’t have told you that two years ago.” —Donovan Mitchell

The Cavaliers are Performing Up to Expectations

Cleveland will be in good shape if their starters are up for the task

The Cavaliers’ success in this round will be dependent on their starters performing up to expectations, which will depend on the health of said starters. During the regular season matchups between the Cavaliers and Magic, Caris LeVert missed three of the four games, while Evan Mobley missed two, and Mitchell and Darius Garland missed one each.

It is therefore harder to predict the outcome of this postseason series based on the results of those matchups. Mobley and Garland missed significant time this season, but it is looking more like they will be around for this series. That, combined with peak Mitchell, will be a tall order for the Magic to overcome, even with their solid defense.

Another key for the Cavs, however, will have to be limiting mistakes. In last year’s playoffs, Darius Garland for the Cavs averaged 3.6 turnovers and put up an effective field goal percentage of just 51.3 percent. Meanwhile, Orlando ranked second in opponent turnover percentage, second in points scored via turnovers, fifth in steals, and first in points allowed per possession this season.

Cleveland could find themselves on the outside looking in if they look past the Magic. It is a fairly even matchup that could go either way, but the majority of signs point to the Cavaliers taking this series in either six or seven. The true outcome, however, remains to be seen, but what is undeniable is that this series will be one of the more intriguing matchups this postseason has to offer.