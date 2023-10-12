Highlights Keep an eye on Evan Mobley's growth in his third year, as he adjusts to the physicality of the league and looks to contribute more on offense.

The bench play needs improvement, with Caris LeVert being the primary option and Isaiah Mobley potentially getting more playing time.

Cleveland addressed the weakness at small forward by signing Max Strus, who brings outside shooting and playoff experience to the team.

In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off a new era with superstar guard Donovan Mitchell joining the team. With Mitchell added to a roster that already featured Evan Mobley and All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, Cleveland had a strong regular season. They won 51 games and secured home court advantage during the first round of the playoffs.Though Cleveland was defeated four games to one in the first round by the New York Knicks, there is a reason for excitement heading into 2023-24. Here are a few things to monitor for the upcoming season.

Evan Mobley's Growth

Evan Mobley’s third year in the league is one to keep a close eye on. Mobley has fully adjusted to the physicality of the league and realizes what he’s capable of contributing to support and help the set the tone for his teammates. The physicality part is critical because there were times during Mobley’s first two seasons where a lack of strength prevented him from dominating on the interior. His defensive prowess alongside fellow shot-blocker Jarrett Allen is a natural tandem. The Cavs finished first in the NBA in defensive rating in 2022-23 due in large part to Mobley and Allen patrolling the paint at an elite level.

Offensively, however, one of them needs to be more imposing as a finisher in the paint. Currently, Allen is the more emphatic finisher, though Mobley presents a great deal of finesse to the table. Mobley should look to incorporate more action as a mid and low post scorer to give Cleveland more options in the offense. Another year operating with Garland and Mitchell should unlock another layer of his offense, and as Mobley gets more comfortable, he will be able to exploit defenses from both in and outside the paint.

Bench Play

Cleveland’s bench was 27th in the league in scoring in 2022-23. A notable weak spot for head coach JB Bickerstaff, roles must be shifted for greater success in 2023-24. This year, Caris LeVert figures as the primary option for the bench unit, both as a playmaker and scorer. LeVert came off the bench for 44 games in 2022-23, making him fully capable of fulfilling a sixth man role.

Caris LeVert - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 12.1 Rebounds 3.8 Assists 3.9 Field goal % 43.1 3-point field goal % 39.2

He works better when afforded more time with the ball. From there, he’s able to either isolate and get a bucket for himself or penetrate and dish it off to someone else. Without Ricky Rubio in the lineup for an indefinite period of time, it’s on LeVert to help get everyone involved in the second unit. If Max Strus gets the starting nod at small forward, that means the triumvirate of LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang will need to set the tone off the bench.

Also, look for second-year forward Isaiah Mobley to get more playing time this upcoming season as well. The older brother of Evan Mobley, Isaiah starred as a scorer and defender during this last G League season and Summer League in Las Vegas. Isaiah has a chance to carve out some rotational minutes behind Evan and Jarrett Allen. If he does, expect Isaiah to have some stretches playing alongside Evan. The duo has a lifetime of experience with each other’s game. And while sharing the court as college teammates at USC, they showcased effective, big-to-big passing and switching on the defensive end.

Wing Scoring

The only weakness Cleveland had in its starting five last season was at small forward. LeVert and Okoro both spent time at the position, but neither one fully established it as something to hold onto. LeVert is a talented scorer but sometimes gets lost in the shuffle next to stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Okoro, on the other hand, excels as a perimeter defender, but has been held back by an inconsistent jumper. To address the issue of outside shooting on the wing, Cleveland inked former Miami Heat swingman Max Strus to a four-year deal this offseason. Strus brings playoff experience, and a 37% career average from three-point land. Even if he just parks himself behind the arc all game, Strus is an asset who thrives next to players that command attention like Garland, Mitchell, and Mobley.

Toughness and Maturity

Despite an excellent regular season, the Cavaliers went out without much fanfare in their first round matchup against the Knicks. Though there was a sense Cleveland had the more talented team, the Knicks played a much more physical brand of basketball that stifled Cleveland’s rhythm on the glass and defensively. It was a great lesson for the Cavs to learn with their younger lineup. Mobley and Allen form a fearsome tandem as rim projectors but need to make their presence more obvious when battling a more physical lineup. Fixing the issue will come through adding strength in the off-season, prioritizing interior scoring and adopting an unshakable mentality that won’t allow Cleveland to get pushed around.

Mitchell and Garland’s Leadership

Donovan Mitchell really had an incredible 2023-24 season. He was selected as an All-Star starter and led Cleveland to 51 wins. For an encore in 2023-24, the main goal is to compete for a chance at an NBA title. Despite the success, there were some instances where Garland and Mitchell didn’t appear in unison on the court.

It isn’t a huge cause for concern since they both had excellent seasons, but Garland, in particular, is still adjusting to playing with such a dynamic backcourt partner who doesn’t need any assistance getting his own looks. Mitchell had an All-NBA campaign, highlighted by a career-high and Cleveland Cavaliers franchise record, 71-point explosion against the Bulls in December 2022. Mitchell’s crazy scoring numbers served as a sort of confidence booster, but there remains a sense that Cleveland still needs to establish him as the leader of the team, a responsibility Garland was tasked with since he was drafted by the Cavs in 2019.

As an All-Star and starting point guard, Garland must lead. But as a veteran and the best player on the team, Mitchell must set the tone - it’s the only way Cleveland will reach a new height in 2023-24. The Cavs have the top-line talent and supporting cast to make a run in the East. For that to happen, their star backcourt must rise to the occasion.

