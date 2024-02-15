Highlights Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is uncertain, with speculation that he may leave after his contract ends.

The Cavs and Mitchell failed to come to terms on a contract extension before the season, an indication that he wants to keep his options open.

The team should consider exploring Mitchell's trade market if he shows a strong desire to leave, as they will need to recoup draft assets for a smooth transition.

Objectively speaking, it's a good time to be a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. The last time the Cavaliers had equaled or exceeded their current Valentine's Day winning percentage of 67.9 was back on Feb. 14, 2017; mere months after capturing their first (and only) NBA championship.

Whether the team can compete at a championship level once again in 2023-24 will largely be contingent upon the efforts of Donovan Mitchell, the reigning Player of the Month in the Eastern Conference. And therein lies the rub amid the Cavs' recent stretch of 18 wins in 20 games — regardless of what happens this season, questions will abound over whether Mitchell is truly long for Cleveland.

As one East exec sees it, Mitchell is as good as gone as soon as he has an opportunity to hang his hat elsewhere. Here's what's being said, via The Ringer's Howard Beck:

"If the Cleveland Cavaliers (currently second in the East) flame out in the first round again, will Donovan Mitchell ask out? Or if Mitchell, slated for free agency in 2025, balks at a contract extension (as rivals expect), will the Cavs preemptively trade him? 'There’s no doubt he’s leaving once his contract ends,' said the second Eastern Conference exec, echoing a belief held by many around the league."

Mitchell's decision has seeded doubt

The multi-time All-Star could still sign a new deal with the team

As it stands, Mitchell — who's averaging 28.3 points, a career-high 6.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds nightly this season — will pull down an average of nearly $35 million per annum through 2025-26. Despite the hefty price tag, it would behoove Cleveland to lock him down for additional years, especially given the fact that he can opt out of his current deal after 2024-25.

For his part, though, Mitchell seems intent on keeping his options open. He failed to agree to an extension offer from Cleveland before the campaign, even after he had a career year while leading the club to 51 wins and a playoff berth in 2022-23. Between that and the way his Utah Jazz run ended, speculation about his future with the Cavaliers has run rampant.

Donovan Mitchell's Contract Year Salary 2023-24 $32.6M 2024-25 $34.8M 2025-26 (Player Option) $37.1M

During training camp, Mitchell did offer some hope to Cavs fans.

"For myself, I still want it to be known that I still have the opportunity to sign an extension next summer. I don't think a lot of people understand that aspect."

If the Cavaliers can continue to win at a high rate and go on to build significantly upon last year's playoff effort, it's possible he could do just that. However, if his eye is roving to the degree that the aforementioned exec believes it to be, the team may want to consider following Utah's lead and exploring his trade market. At the absolute least, there's a mountain of draft assets that must be recouped if the Cavs are to transition away from Mitchell.