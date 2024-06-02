Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to retain core stars amid offseason rumors and potential trades.

Cleveland looks toward future success with a young and tenacious team.

The Cavaliers aim to build on recent playoff success and create a new legacy post-LeBron James.

This Cleveland Cavaliers season was a mix of highs and lows.

Cleveland started the year 13-12. They were nowhere near meeting expectations. When stars Evan Mobley and Darius Garland went down for month-long injuries, things looked hopeless. Later in the season, Donovan Mitchell and Co. led the Cavs to an NBA-best 20-4 stretch.

This offseason has been one of many rattling headlines for Cavs fans. From Donovan Mitchell potentially being traded to a bigger market to Darius Garland potentially wanting out.

Are the Cavaliers ready to dip their toes in a roster reshuffle? Not at the time, according to the recent whirl.

Cleveland Looks to Push Their Young Core to New Heights

Despite rumors surrounding Mitchell and Garland, Cleveland marches ahead

While the Cavaliers may have internal plans to run it back with their core intact, we already know Cleveland will have a new head coach in charge next year. Aside from making improvements to the roster, changing coaches and strengthening the team’s depth may be the biggest news that comes out of the Cavs organization this offseason. That's a good thing.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Cavaliers look to retain the nucleus of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland.

“Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen still has two years and $40 million left on his deal, and that will leave no shortage of suitors for Cleveland’s big man after a rib injury left him on the sidelines during the Cavs’ second-round loss to Boston...The Cavs don’t appear very motivated to listen to trade inquiries for any member of their core four, sources said, even with the possibility that Garland’s representation at Klutch Sports could move to request a trade if Mitchell extends long term.”

When Mitchell arrived two summers ago, Cleveland won 51 games, which secured the team the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The only three teams in the conference to finish higher in the standings were the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28), Boston Celtics (57-25) and Milwaukee Bucks (58-24).

What is Cleveland's Ceiling Now?

How far can this Cavs bunch lift the franchise?

The Cavaliers finally achieved something for the first time since 1993: win a playoff series without LeBron James . The Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of their first-round series. They did so after overcoming an 18-point first-half deficit thanks to Mitchell's 39 points in the victory. Mitchell's 89 points across the final two games of the series are the most by any Cavalier in Games 6 and 7 of a playoff series, including James.

In 2022, Garland knew adding Mitchell would mean greater expectations.

"Our guys want to make our own legacy. It's a new look, a new feel. It's a rebirth in Cleveland. It would mean a lot to all of us." -Darius Garland

Cleveland is young and tenacious. The James-led Cleveland teams from the mid-to-late 2000s had a similar approach. But back then, James rode solo for the most part. Nearly two decades later, the Cavaliers have a legitimately deep roster with multiple star or All-Star caliber talents.

2023 was a step in the right direction when the Cavaliers punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since James departed in 2018. In 2024, they won a playoff series. With more time, camaraderie between stars, and repetition, the Cavaliers' quartet can build something special in The Land.