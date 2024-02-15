Highlights The Cavaliers have won 18 of their last 20 games, positioning themselves as serious title contenders.

Donovan Mitchell has been the leading offensive contributor, averaging 28.4 points per game.

Mitchell believes he should be in the MVP conversation, but his focus is on winning a championship with the team.

When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time, but not before having led his hometown team to the NBA title in 2016, it became difficult to envision whether the state of Ohio would ever come close to hoisting up the Larry O’Brien trophy again.

But, after a few years of mediocrity, and making a blockbuster trade to acquire five-time All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers have sent shockwaves around the league as of late, winning 18 of their last 20 outings, even with key members of their core seeing lengthy spells on the sidelines due to injury, and now insider Mark Medina believes they have a legitimate ‘pathway’ to only their second ever world title.

Cavaliers blazing through the field

18-2 in last 20 games

The Cavaliers spent a large chunk of the season having to navigate through a wealth of injuries that plagued their starting line-up, with both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley ruled out simultaneously, both going on to miss several weeks.

As a result, much of the offensive load fell onto five-time All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, while on the defensive end of the floor, Jarrett Allen had to step up his presence in the paint, and both players' performances were crucial if Cleveland were to be able to navigate through a tough stretch of games shorthanded.

Nonetheless, they each understood their respective assignments and responsibilities placed upon their shoulders, executing night-in-night-out, and, in turn, the Cavaliers continued to climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Jarrett Allen - 2023-24 Defensive Tracking Defensive Category DFGM DFG% DIFF% Overall 8.5 49.1 -0.9 3-pointers 1.1 32.1 -3.6 2-pointers 7.3 53.4 -2.7 < 6ft. 4.9 57.5 -6.9 < 10ft. 5.5 55.1 -5.5 > 15ft. 5.4 40.0 2.3

Now, with the return of both of their starters at the end of last month, they have not let their on-court performances dwindle one bit.

In fact, the Cavaliers have now overtaken the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and heavily-favored Milwaukee Bucks to claim the No. 2 position in the Eastern Conference, two games ahead of the Bucks, though, they are some distance off the Boston Celtics, who are six games ahead.

Over the last 20 games, the Cavaliers have won 18 of those contests, cementing themselves as one of the hottest teams in the league, with no signs of slowing down, with it even being argued that the loss of Mobley and Garland was a blessing in disguise as it simply forced the team to explore their roster depth, something they now know they have in abundance.

In those previous 20 contests, in which their only two losses came against the Bucks and Sixers, the Cavaliers have showcased the second-best offensive efficiency, with a 121.0 rating, while their defense has been the best in the league during that stetch, with a defensive rating of 105.6.

Furthermore, they have outscored their opponents by 15.4 points per 100 possessions, one of only two teams (Celtics, 10.1) to surpass double-digit net efficiency ratings.

Is the Cavaliers’ form sustainable?

Medina argues that even with the absences of two of their starters in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, Mitchell’s stunning performances that have led to him being dubbed by the journalist as ‘one of the best’ point-guards in the league this season, as well as the work being put in on the defensive end and at the rim by Allen have kept the Cavaliers competitive.

While he still feels the Celtics and Bucks are the two teams to beat in the East, Medina believes that Cleveland still have a chance of progressing to the NBA Finals and perhaps even win the title, due to the health concerns on both aforementioned teams’ rosters, and questions lingering over the Bucks’ team chemistry.

“Donovan Mitchell has been one of the best point guards in the NBA this season. Jarrett Allen has been a really key defensive cog. So, when you're looking at just how loaded the East is, it's hard for me to say the Cavaliers are better than the Celtics or Bucks. Taking the health of Kristaps Porzingis and Khris Middleton into account, and team chemistry, where the Celtics have had great chemistry, the Bucks are more of a work in progress, so I wouldn’t put the Cavaliers as favorites, but they certainly have a pathway. Their level of play is sustainable, and they don't need to do anything other than get Mobley and Garland healthy, and just keep riding Donovan Mitchell's coattails and see where he takes them.”

Mitchell is the catalyst for success

28.4 PPG, 5th in NBA

Undoubtedly, Mitchell has been the leading offensive contributor on the Cavaliers, and the main catalyst for their recent success, having averaged 28.4 points per contest, the fifth-most in the NBA, at a 47.3 percent shooting clip and 36.1 percent from behind the arc on the season.

Donovan Mitchell - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Category Stat League Rank DRTG 106.2 6th NRTG 11.0 4th USG% 31.2 5th PIE 16.6 8th

Additionally, he has dished out a team-high 6.3 assists and grabbed 5.4 rebounds off the glass.

Per NBA.com, when analyzing his hustle statistics, Mitchell ranks third overall for steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, and is also tied for fourth in the league for deflections per game, averaging 3.3.

Moreover, he also ranks first in loose balls recovered per game, with 1.2, tied with Luka Dončić and Kawhi Leonard, though he has fewer total loose balls recovered than either of them with 53 on the season, the seventh-most in the Association.

With his elevated offensive production which has arguably single-handedly led the Cavaliers to the second seed in the East, this has led Mitchell himself to proclaim that he should be a top-three contender for the coveted MVP award, though, Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo currently headline the NBA's Kia MVP Ladder, with Mitchell ranked as only ninth overall on the fluid list as it stands.

Nonetheless, it is difficult to dispute Mitchell's impact on the Cavaliers this season, where he has undoubtedly been their key focal point on offense, with the majority of head coach, J. B. Bickerstaff building his entire offensive scheme around the All-Star, as evidenced by his 31.2 percent usage rate, the fifth-highest mark in the league.

As such, it could be argued that he should be in serious contention for the MVP award, though, he would much rather prefer to win his first NBA title, and perhaps even a Finals MVP award instead, though he won't be getting too ahead of himself, with a large chunk of the regular season still left to play for.

One thing that is for certain, though, is that the Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as serious title challengers, and have now well and truly put the league on notice.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.