The Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching vacancy is the latest to be filled up, as it was announced by ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be hiring Kenny Atkinson, who last served as an assistant coach for Steve Kerr 's staff on the Golden State Warriors .

Atkinson has been on the bench for the Warriors for the last three seasons and served as an assistant previously for the L.A. Clippers , Atlanta Hawks , and New York Knicks . He was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020.

The Cavaliers' coaching job is one of the more attractive openings in the league, as Cleveland is poised for a successful season next year with the presumed return of Donovan Mitchell to an already solid lineup.

Atkinson was linked to the Cavaliers' job before the news became official and looks to build off of his success in Brooklyn, which saw him improve steadily over his first four seasons before plummeting down the standings in the 2019-20 season.