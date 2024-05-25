Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers need to address a potential backcourt breakup with Mitchell and Garland to maintain playoff momentum.

Drafting Bronny James and seeking LeBron James in free agency are key decisions for the team.

Trading Jarrett Allen for Marcus Smart could improve defensive capabilities.

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the 2024 NBA Offseason with several key players in danger of leaving via free agency or trade. Having reached the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season, the Cavs want to keep their momentum. However, the wrong move could lead to disaster.

At this juncture, the backcourt pairing of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell seems destined to break up. Recent rumors have painted a portrait of dissatisfaction with both guards but for somewhat different reasons. In Garland's case, he appears to be irked by Mitchell's usage as it led to a drop in his own. Mitchell hasn't enjoyed Cleveland's overreliance on his offensive ability, seemingly leaving him at odds with head coach JB Bickerstaff.

If the Cavs keep Mitchell, they could lose Garland. However, if Mitchell doesn't agree to a contract extension with Cleveland, they could lose both of them. It's enough to make anyone's head spin.

Fortunately, GIVEMESPORT has figured out the three best decisions that they can make this offseason.

Draft a Part of the Family

Drafting Bronny James just makes sense

There’s no telling what direction the Cavaliers will go in this offseason. A team that seemed to revel in the fact that they were finally getting into the playoffs without LeBron James, there’s a chance that they may have to trade the very player that put them in that position. Nonetheless, in assessing the best possible outcome for the upcoming NBA Draft, there’s no prospect that makes as much sense as Bronny James.

For one, the Cavs have a long history of letting their draft picks do their own thing. Drafting James doesn’t mean they’ll be dogmatic about his development. They’d let him sign a contract overseas while still holding his draft rights. Nonetheless, James is likely to spend a lot of time with the Cleveland Charge, their G League affiliate. The marketing opportunities are almost as fascinating as the idea that he could lure his father back to Ohio.

Add a Familiar Face in Free Agency

It's time for the prodigal son to return... again

In free agency, the Cavs will undoubtedly consider myriad options in their effort to build on last season. With that said, the best way to do that is by acquiring a star that they can rely on who's not named Mitchell. That’s apparently not Garland, Evan Mobley, or Caris LeVert, though they’ve all been at least above-average offensively.

A New Big 3? (2023-24 Stats) Player PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3P% LeBron James 25.7 7.3 8.3 1.3 0.5 54.0 41.0 Donovan Mitchell 26.6 5.1 6.1 1.8 0.5 46.2 36.8 Evan Mobley 15.7 9.4 3.2 0.9 1.4 58.0 37.3

When free agency begins, James should be at the top of their wishlist. The 20-time All-Star may not be in his athletic prime. Nonetheless, he’s still extremely dominant, averaging 25.7 points and 8.3 assists per game in 2023-24 on .540-.410-.750 shooting splits. In the playoffs, he averaged 27.8 points, 8.8 assists, and a league-high 2.4 steals per game.

That’s the type of help that Mitchell needs. The Cavs likely won’t be able to sign James outright in free agency. However, a package featuring Garland and LeVert should be enough salary to match in a sign-and-trade.

Trade for Backcourt Defense

'Defense wins championships,' as the saying goes

Cleveland trading Jarrett Allen seems inevitable, even if one found him refusing to play through an injury understandable. The issues with Allen in Cleveland extend beyond questions about his competitiveness or willingness to sacrifice. For Allen and the Cavs, the real problem is whether they’re a viable long-term fit.

With both he and Mobley more effective at scoring in the paint than anywhere else, there’s a bit too much overlap offensively. As neither he nor Mobley are particularly tough, there are also intangible redundancies. With that said, Cleveland needs to rework their starting frontcourt.

Trading Allen to the Memphis Grizzlies for Marcus Smart could be the best course of action.

Potential Starting Lineup (2024-25) PG Marcus Smart SG Donovan Mitchell SF Max Strus PF LeBron James C Evan Mobley

Smart is a streaky shooter and a bit unpredictable with the ball in his hands. Nonetheless, he's one of the league's best on-ball defenders. With Mitchell rediscovering his defensive tenacity in 2023-24, those two figure to generate plenty of turnovers.

However, the thought of Smart and Mobley blowing up pick-and-rolls or switching onto any player and making players' lives miserable is what's most tantalizing about the idea of trading for him. Indeed, Smart and Mobley may be the best defensive duo in the league.