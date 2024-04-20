Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing for a matchup with the Orlando Magic with physical practices to match Orlando's gritty style.

Regular season split, the first 2 games are likely to be shared in Cleveland, and intense defense prevails.

Jonathan Isaac's potential impact, and playoff preparation are key for both teams' success.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing to take on the Orlando Magic in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, and are expecting a physical matchup against one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. The Magic have defied expectations this season thanks to hard-nosed defense and gritty play, emphasized by All-Star Paolo Banchero and coach Jamahl Mosley.

Cleveland is top ten in defensive rating this season, but they are not known as a defensive powerhouse this season. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have the potential to explode on offense, although the dynamic defense from Jalen Suggs will ensure a playoff series that goes the distance. Fans of 1990s basketball, rejoice!

In order to best prepare for the series, the Cavaliers are instituting new practice regimes to ensure that they are prepared for both the physicality of the playoffs and the physicality the Magic bring to the court.

Expect the physicality practiced in Cleveland to benefit the Cavaliers on both ends of the court, as they can give Orlando a taste of their own medicine.

The Magic and Cavaliers Split the Season Series

Both teams won two games against each other

With the season series starting in Cleveland, expect the first two games to be split. Not only did Cleveland and Orlando split the season series 2-2, but each team managed to steal a game on the other one's home court.

Only one of their matchups this season exceeded the NBA'a average scoring margin of 225 points. Both teams bring defense to the table and pride themselves on their ability to get stops. While Cleveland relies heavily on Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley to make up for their backcourt, the Magic employ a well-rounded defensive attack that has seen considerable success.

If Jonathan Isaac remains healthy and seed extended minutes, expect him to be a major factor on the defensive end for Orlando. One of the best defensive players in the league, his inability to stay healthy for extended periods has been his cross to carry, although if there is a time for him to see the court for more than 20 minutes a game, the playoff atmosphere is the time to do it.

With the shorthanded Miami Heat advancing past the NBA Play-In Tournament with a first-round date against the Boston Celtics, the winner of the Cleveland and Orlando series might have a date with the league's best team or with an injured underdog, so a deep playoff run is not out of the question.

Apparently, it all comes down to preparation.