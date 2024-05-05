Highlights The Cavaliers are 3.5-point betting favorites in Game 7 against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The picks for this game include the Magic +3.5, the over 194 total points.

Player prop bets include the over on points for Donovan Mitchell and Paolo Banchero.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues this coming week. The lone matchup on tap for Sunday features the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-36 SU, 40-44-2 ATS) hosting the Orlando Magic (49-37 SU, 53-33 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 7 of this first-round playoff series and why.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 7 Info When Saturday, May 5, 2024 Time 7:00 PM ET Where Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location Cleveland, OH TV ABC

Cavaliers vs. Magic – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Cleveland is the favorite heading into Game 7

When the Cavaliers and Magic clashed on Friday night, the Cavaliers had an opportunity to close out the Magic on the road. However, as has been the case throughout the series, Orlando held serve with a 103-96 victory, setting up the first Game 7 of these playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell did his part, scoring 50 points (on 22-for-36 shooting) along with four rebounds and four assists. He scored Cleveland's final 22 points, including all 18 of the team's points in the final frame.

Darius Garland contributed 21 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Despite Mitchell's spectacular performance, he understands what matters most: his team did not win.

“We did a great job of staying together, and we were all locked in, but ultimately, we didn't end up with the victory, so we just have to go home and take care of business. We didn't win the game. At the end of the day, I had 50, but we lost.”-- Donovan Mitchell

Meanwhile, the Magic staved off elimination, thanks in part to the solid play of their frontcourt. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points and eight rebounds, while Franz Wagner added 26 points and five boards. Knowing that his team came close to winning in Game 5, the head coach wants his team to embrace the task of winning Game 7 on the road.

"This is the moment that you play for. It's why you do it. You do it for these moments. So being on the road, Game 7, the ability to come together, to continue to grow in each game. I think that's what this group is looking forward to.--Jamahl Mosley

The Cavaliers have not won a playoff series since 2018, when LeBron James led the team to the last of its four straight NBA Finals appearances. And the Magic -- who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020 -- are seeking their first playoff series win in 14 years.

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 7 showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Magic vs Cavaliers Spread

Despite the seven-point loss in Game 6, the Cleveland Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite in the series finale (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Magic are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Orlando is 4-1 ATS in its last five matchups against Cleveland.

The Magic are 5-2 ATS in their last seven contests against Eastern Conference opponents.

Orlando is just 2-6 against the spread in its last eight May games.

The Cavaliers are 1-4 ATS in their last five outings.

Cleveland is 2-5 ATS in its last seven clashes against Eastern Conference teams.

In its last 15 matchups against Southeast Division opponents, Cleveland is a meager 3-12 against the spread.

The Cavaliers are 16-20-1 ATS when they are the favorite to win by at least 3.5 points. Conversely, the Magic are 16-9 ATS in the 25 contests in which they were installed as an underdog of 3.5 points or more. Each team won on its home court, and that trend will continue in Game 7. However, look for the Magic to keep it competitive and cover the spread here.

Prediction: Orlando Magic (+3.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 199 points, but the line has recently moved to 194 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER five times in the Magic's last seven games.

five times in the Magic's last seven games. The UNDER total is 9-3 in Orlando's last 12 matchups against Central Division opponents.

total is 9-3 in Orlando's last 12 matchups against Central Division opponents. The total has gone UNDER four times in the Cavaliers' last six outings.

four times in the Cavaliers' last six outings. The UNDER total prevailed four times in Cleveland's last six contests against Orlando.

total prevailed four times in Cleveland's last six contests against Orlando. In Cleveland's last five May games, the UNDER total prevailed four times.

total prevailed four times. Prediction: UNDER 194 points

Player Prop Bets

Donovan Mitchell scored a whopping 50 points and nearly willed his team to victory in Game 6. Given those facts, he is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 28.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 28.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Mitchell is averaging 26.6 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In nine games against the Magic this season, Mitchell has averaged 27.1 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 27.0 points per outing.

points per outing. Mitchell has played against Eastern Conference teams 40 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 27.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 matchups against Southeast Division opponents, the Cavaliers guard averages 26.8 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Mitchell has averaged 25.8 points and 4.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: Donovan Mitchell OVER 28.5 points

Following his 27-point effort in Game 6, Paolo Banchero is the key player to watch for Orlando in the series finale. He currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 23.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 24.5 points.

Do Banchero’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he has averaged 22.7 points per game in 86 appearances.

points per game in 86 appearances. In 10 games against the Cavaliers this season (including the playoffs), Banchero has averaged 24.3 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 25.2 points per outing.

points per outing. Banchero has played against Eastern Conference teams 56 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 22.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 25 matchups against Central Division opponents, Orlando's big man is averaging 23.0 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Banchero has averaged 24.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch. Prediction: Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 points

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Final Picks

The Spread: Orlando Magic (+3.5) Bleacher Nation

Orlando Magic (+3.5) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: OVER 194 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 194 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Donovan Mitchell OVER 28.5 points

Donovan Mitchell OVER 28.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 points