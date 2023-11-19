Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers have had an underwhelming start to the season, despite high hopes after last year's progress.

Star player Donovan Mitchell acknowledges the need for consistency and a "let's go" attitude to turn things around.

While Mitchell has performed well, co-star Darius Garland needs to pick up the pace, and Evan Mobley is an important asset for the team's success.

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up a 108-100 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. This improved their overall record to 6-6, currently good for eighth in the Eastern Conference.

However, this type of start to their season wasn't what the Cavaliers were hoping for, especially after making significant progress last season when they went from being a Play-In team to a dark horse playoff contender.

Following a 132-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings that had their record at 4-6 prior to getting consecutive victories over the Portland Trail Blazers and Pistons, Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell said they are still managing their way through the ups and downs while building off a 51-win campaign.

“I said come to me after Game 10,” Mitchell said. “Well, this was Game 10. Gotta figure this s— out. I think the biggest thing now is finding a level of consistency.”

“I don’t think this is a panic button,” he said. “It’s not the best feeling, but we have to figure it out. I think it’s more of a, ‘Let’s go’ attitude as opposed to what it was a few games ago.”

With the acquisition of Mitchell from the Utah Jazz during the 2022 offseason, Cleveland was elevated to a top-10 team (ninth) in offensive rating (116.1) while boasting the best defense in the league, only allowing 106.9 points per game. Even though they sustained a disappointing first-round exit in five games to the New York Knicks, it seemed to be apparent that the Cavaliers were on the upswing and a team to look out for in the future.

Slow out of the gate

So far, it has been a work in progress. While they improved from 25th in points per game last year (112.3) to 22nd this year (110.3), their defense regressed from being the best to 11th (111.2). Mitchell has performed up to his standards with 29.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and two steals on 48.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent from three. However, he needs his co-star Darius Garland to pick up the pace.

Garland has already missed five games due to injury, as Cleveland went 2-3 in those games without him. He also needs to improve his shooting from downtown. His rate of 30.3 percent is a career-low, in stark contrast to the career-high of 41 percent he had last season.

Darius Garland - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 18.7 Rebounds 2.9 Assists 5.7 Field goal % 46.4 3-point field goal % 30.3

Cleveland has seen improvements from Evan Mobley, who has stepped up in the rebounding department. The 6-foot-11 big man is grabbing a career-high 10.4 boards to go along with the 16.7 points he is averaging per game on 54.6 percent from the field. After under-performing in the 2023 playoffs, it is important for the Cavaliers to have Mobley continue growing into the star he can be for them.

They will hope their back-to-back wins over Portland and Detroit carry over as momentum for what will be a tough stretch of games for them. They will face the Denver Nuggets tonight, Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 21, Miami Heat on Nov. 22, and Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 25. The Cavaliers need to figure things out soon. Otherwise, they could be in for a rude awakening considering the strength of their schedule for the remainder of this month.

