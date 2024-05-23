Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers fired their head coach on Thursday morning after their second round playoff elimination to the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers will look to fill this position with a coach that can hopefully lead his unit past the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

The franchise can either look to poach a well-respected assistant coach from another team's staff, or could hire an experienced candidate that may have been out of work for a number of seasons.

Cleveland Cavaliers' former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was promoted from assistant coach to the lead role after the dismissal of another former head coach, John Beilein, in the middle of the 2019-20 season. After four full seasons and two playoff runs as head coach, Bickerstaff has now been relieved of his duties.

After a first-round exit to the New York Knicks in 2022-23 and a second-round defeat to the Boston Celtics in 2024, the franchise is looking for a leader that can propel the team further in the postseason.

As there are plenty of potential candidates that may be waiting in the wings to take on the Cavaliers' job, these are the five candidates that make plenty of sense for Cleveland to take a chance on going forward.

1 Kenny Atkinson - Assistant Coach, Golden State Warriors

Coaching Experience: Four seasons as Head Coach, Brooklyn Nets - 11 seasons as Asst. Coach, NYK, ATL, LAC, GSW

This is where the assistant coach poaching first comes into play. Kenny Atkinson's decade-plus of experience as an assistant coach and his years as the head coach of the fun late 2010's Brooklyn Nets teams, featuring D'Angelo Russell and Jarrett Allen, make him a very well-respected assistant coach in the NBA. Atkinson presently works as an assistant for the Golden State Warriors on head coach Steve Kerr's staff, where he's been for the last three seasons.

He even won a championship with Golden State in 2022, further building his reputation as a potential head coaching choice in the future.

2018-19 Brooklyn Nets Team Stats Under Kenny Atkinson Category Stat League Rank PTS 112.2 15 Total 3PT 1,047 5 Total REB 3,819 7 OPP FG% 45.6% 12 OPP 3PT% 34.1% 3

Though Atkinson has enjoyed varying levels of success with his current team, it doesn't mean that he's a safe bet to return. Since Atkinson's arrival in 2021, the team won a championship, lost in the second round of the playoffs the following season, and missed the post-season entirely in the next.

Seeing that the Cavaliers are trending in the exact opposite direction could entice Atkinson to make the switch, as the Cavaliers went from missing the post-season in 2022 to making the playoffs in 2023, then making it to the second round in 2024.

Atkinson was named immediately by two of the most popular NBA insiders, Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, as one of the top two head coaching candidates for the Cavaliers via Twitter/X. His previous connections to both the previously mentioned Allen and Caris LeVert on the Cavaliers have also been noticed, as they both played for the Nets under Atkinson. Atkinson, along with the following candidates, are believed to have the best chances for a potential hire.

2 James Borrego - Associate Head Coach, New Orleans Pelicans

Coaching Experience: Five seasons as Head Coach - ORL, CHA - Eight seasons as Asst. Coach - NOH, ORL, SAS

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As for the other top candidate in the Cavaliers' coaching search, James Borrego's success levels are slightly lower than others, but it could be simply because he was dealt a bad hand. Borrego's good experience comes from his role as an assistant coach on Gregg Popovich's staff with the San Antonio Spurs, as many other excellent coaches have come from the Popovich coaching tree. Borrego is mostly recognized, however, for his four seasons as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, a team that never made it to the post-season during his tenure.

Though Borrego had some unsuccessful years with Charlotte, he wasn't necessarily given many tools that could lead to winning. His best two players during his four seasons as the Hornets' head coach were Kemba Walker for his last season with the team, and he was present for the first two years of LaMelo Ball's NBA career. Other than that, his next best options throughout the years were either Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward, Devonte' Graham, Terry Rozier, or one season of Malik Monk. It's safe to say that the Hornets' front office didn't necessarily help to build the greatest roster for their coach to work with.

Even still, Borrego managed to lead the 2021–22 Hornets to a 43-39 record with Ball and Bridges as his two best options, though they'd still end up missing the post-season. The appeal with Borrego is that he has more recent head coaching experience than Atkinson, for example, and he had been entrusted to help the New Orleans Pelicans as their associate head coach this past season, mainly taking control of their offense, which ranked just outside the top 10 in offensive rating (117.4).

3 JJ Redick - Free Agent

Coaching Experience: None

Though the 15-year NBA veteran hasn't coached in any respect in an NBA game to this point, JJ Redick has become a candidate for seemingly every team with a head coaching vacancy. Redick has become one of the most popular NBA media figures over the last few years, reaching audiences far and wide with his podcasts, The Old Man and the Three and Mind the Game with co-host LeBron James. In the past few seasons, Redick has also made appearances on shows like ESPN's First Take as well as playing the role of color commentator for NBA games on ESPN.

Redick's analysis of the game through his podcasts and other media ventures has led to the suggestion of coaching for an NBA team, which is an idea Redick hasn't completely thrown out. Redick mentioned this towards the end of an episode of The Pivot Podcast, which was released on April 30.

"I've been very open about this. I have a desire to coach in the NBA. Life is about timing, life is about the right situation. I can't say a when, and I can't say a definite, 'it's going to happen.'"- JJ Redick

If Redick is open to coaching in the NBA for next season, Cleveland may be his best shot to prove that he can lead a talented team over the top. The career 41.5 percent three-point specialist Redick has made a living after his basketball career by explaining the X's and O's to worldwide audiences, and teams are certainly noticing his clear love for the game and his passion for basketball strategy.

JJ Redick Career Shooting Stats Category Stat 3PM 1,950 3PT% 41.5% TS% 60.2% FT% 89.2%

Because of this, it may be time for Redick to call Cleveland home for the next few years, as he could try to bring the Cavaliers back to the promised land.

4 Frank Vogel - Free Agent

Coaching Experience: 12 seasons as Head Coach - IND, ORL, LAL, PHO - Eight seasons as Asst. Coach - BOS, PHI, IND

Frank Vogel's lone season as Phoenix Suns head coach in the 2024 season didn't end the way he would've liked, as his team was swept in the first round of the playoffs by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It may not have left a great last image for him as a coaching candidate for other teams, but he was not able to come away with a single post-season victory with a team led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Following this loss, he was dismissed, though the door could still be open for Vogel to coach the Cavaliers for his 21st NBA season.

Vogel still boasts a nice career resumè, as he broke into the head coaching scene with the Indiana Pacers and a young Paul George, who were a tough out in the post-season in the early 2010s. Vogel's Pacers even took the Big-3 Miami Heat to seven games in the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals, and six games the following year in the Conference Finals again. Vogel also has experience in deep playoff runs with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning an NBA championship in 2020 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As a head coach with a championship win in this decade, Vogel may be an attractive option for teams with a head coaching spot open, but winning a championship as a head coach in today's NBA may not get you as many job offers as one would think. Just ask Mike Budenholzer. Still, Cleveland may view Vogel as a guy that could get them over the top with an already-established and competitive core.

5 Dave Joerger - Assistant Coach, Milwaukee Bucks

Coaching Experience: Six seasons as Head Coach - MEM, SAC - 10 seasons as Asst. Coach - MEM, PHI, MIL

Dave Joerger is mostly remembered by the NBA world as the Memphis Grizzlies' up-and-coming head coach in their 'Grit and Grind' era with Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph, and Tony Allen. During his time in Memphis, the team was victorious in 50 games in each of his first two seasons, topping out at 55 wins at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Joerger made his impact on the league very early into his coaching career, but eventually moved on from Memphis to take a job with the Sacramento Kings from 2016-2019, eventually being fired after the conclusion of the Kings' 39-43 season in 2018-19. Joerger's appeal for Cleveland is that he was recently employed as a Cavaliers' coaching consultant on Bickerstaff's coaching staff before leaving mid-season to join Doc Rivers' staff for the Milwaukee Bucks.

If Joerger shows Cleveland that he'd like to come back and lead the team that he'd grown familiar with through the first half of the 2023-24 season, he could end up landing the job and leading a young and talented team into the future. Assuming things go well, Joerger has a chance to prove to Cleveland that he can still coach as the lead man, and bring back success comparable to his Memphis days over to Cleveland.