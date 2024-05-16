Highlights Evan Mobley's agent didn't want the Cavaliers to draft him, and advised Oklahoma City to select him instead.

Cleveland faces the dilemma of keeping Mobley and Allen together or apart.

Oklahoma City's first-round picks from the 2021 draft filled with uncertainty around Giddey's future.

As has become the norm for teams bounced from the NBA Playoffs this month, much of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ dirty laundry was aired moments after their elimination. The bulk of the reporting painted head coach JB Bickerstaff as incompetent though well-meaning. The future of their backcourt has also been explored, with two very different issues possibly leading to the same outcome.

Among the beans spilled by The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Joe Vardon was a particularly interesting note about Cavs defensive menace Evan Mobley.

Cavs Cautioned Not to Draft Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley's agent wanted to steer him to the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Cavaliers were told by Mobley's agent not to select him in the 2021 NBA Draft and wanted the Oklahoma City Thunder to select him instead.

“It is a common draft strategy among agents in an effort to get players to certain teams — in this instance, Oklahoma City. The Thunder made multiple offers for the Cavs’ No. 3 pick in the draft that year… the Cavs selected Mobley anyway, and the relationship has remained healthy and positive.” -The Athletic Staff

These rumors aren’t unfounded, as Mobley was repeatedly linked to the Thunder ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft. Oklahoma City had three first-round picks in that draft (No. 6, No. 16, No. 18) and may have made a great offer for the USC product. However, enticed by Mobley’s rare defensive abilities and perhaps his pre-draft comparison to Anthony Davis, it clearly wasn’t enough for the Cavs to turn down the chance of drafting him instead.

For the most part, it's worked out for both teams.

Cavs Face Frontcourt Questions

Are Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen better together or apart?

Mobley has been an awesome defender since Day 1, but his reluctance to take over games with his scoring ability has limited his ceiling so far. Averaging 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game for his career, Mobley is now in line for an extension on his rookie contract.

However, there are questions about his long-term fit with Jarrett Allen.

Though the duo forms a formidable backline defense, they’re more comfortable on offense when the other isn’t playing. The increases in their production are modest. Mobley has averaged 16.3 points and 2.9 assists per game without Allen for his career. In 2023-24, he averaged 15.4 points and 3.4 assists per game without Allen. Allen, who averaged 16.5 points and 2.7 assists per game this season, averaged 17.1 points and 3.1 assists per game without Mobley.

Better Together or Apart? Jarrett Allen PPG, no Evan Mobley (2023-24) 17.1 Evan Mobley PPG, no Jarrett Allen (2023-24) 15.4 Jarrett Allen PPG (2023-24) 16.5 Evan Mobley PPG (2023-24) 15.7 Cavs' record w/ Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen 102-61

That being said, it may be better to keep them together. The Cavs were 27-18 when they both played this season (48-34 on the season). The duo is 102-61 in their career when they’re both available. Those types of results aren’t easily replicated.

All for Naught

Josh Giddey is the Thunder's last first-round pick standing from the 2021 NBA Draft

Presumably because they were unable to get Mobley, the Thunder wound up taking Adelaide guard Josh Giddey, Besiktas center Alperen Sengun, and Florida guard Tre Mann in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Giddey is their last first-rounder still standing from that draft. They traded Sengun —who has rapidly risen to star status — to the Houston Rockets on draft night in exchange for two first-round picks that didn’t convey. This season, Mann was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in a package for veteran Gordon Hayward.

However, even Giddey's future with the Thunder is in doubt.

His fit beside a steadily evolving offensive engine in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable. With Jalen Williams also proving himself an above-average playmaker, Giddey’s role has been put even further into question. At this point, a 3-and-D guard like Lu Dort is a more sensible option alongside Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt.

As passing is Giddey’s best skill, he’s at his best with the ball in his hands. Yet, while he might accept a role as a secondary or tertiary playmaker, he’s not the optimal off-ball option between Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams. A career 31.0 percent shooter, Giddey shot a career-high 33.7 percent from 3 in the 2023-24 regular season. He made 34.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Catch-and-Shoot Options Player 3P% (2023-24) Josh Giddey 33.7 Lu Dort 39.4 Cody Williams 41.5

If Giddey were to stay with the Thunder, coming off the bench in a sixth man role may be in the cards. Oklahoma City turned to that strategy in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals with promising results. Giddey tallied 11 points and two assists in 11 minutes, shooting 5-8 from the field while adapting a more aggressive mindset. Though the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks, his play was a bright spot.

Giddey will be eligible for a contract extension in the offseason, but only time can tell how long he’ll be in Oklahoma. That said, with the Thunder holding a lottery pick and Williams’ brother —Colorado wing Cody Williams —likely to be selected in the lottery, family ties may also come into play. As well as the draft prospect’s 41.5 percent mark from 3 in 2023-24 and multipositional defense.