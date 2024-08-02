Highlights Cleveland proposed $461 million in funding to renovate the stadium with a 30-year lease extension.

Browns owners are weighing the cost of a new dome stadium in the suburbs.

The Browns have played in the current stadium since 1999.

When the 2028 NFL season officially wraps, the Cleveland Browns lease with the city to use its stadium will expire. However, the longtime home of the storied franchise has no interest in forcing relocation to the Northeast Ohio suburbs. A new long-term plan is to keep games played exactly where they are now.

According to a Cleveland.com report, city officials recently sent the Browns a $461 million proposal for renovations to the current waterfront stadium, with $227 million of the funds coming from a tax increase on tickets. The submission also includes a 30-year extension on the team's lease, and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has requested a response by Aug. 12.

Weighing Tradition and Innovation

Browns ownership is considering a dome stadium in the suburbs

The Browns have played along the shores of Lake Erie since its inception in 1946, and when the NFL granted the city an expansion franchise in the late 1990s -- the original Browns were deactivated and then became the Baltimore Ravens in 1996 -- a new stadium was built.

However, team ownership, led by the Haslam family, has pondered leaving the 25-year-old venue and moving 14 miles south to Brook Park, where a multi-billion domed stadium would be constructed. The Haslams also want that new home funded by Ohio state tax dollars. Of course, the Browns' current stadium isn't old or frail, but a recent audit ordered by the city revealed that structural repairs need to be made soon.

With issues worth addressing, there's logic in the Browns fixing what's still their home for the next five seasons -- especially when the proposed cost of a dome away from downtown is roughly twice as much as the total projection for renovations. However, general manager Andrew Berry is on board with a brand-new environment for the team, as he told reporters earlier this week that he'd like to see the Browns play indoors.

'I Prefer the Dome Solution'

Browns GM shares thoughts on team's stadium suggestions

Still, the city wants the organization nearby for decades to come. In a press release about Cleveland's proposed funding assistance, Bibb said, "We are unified in our belief that transforming the current facility is unquestionably in the best interests of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County."

Dave Jenkins, the chief operating officer of Haslam Sports Group, also issued a statement appreciating the city's proposal and stressing that the Ohio region deserves to be considered "evolving, forward-thinking, and innovative" in the undertaking.

In the meantime, the championship-starved Browns—coming off an 11-6 second-place finish and AFC wild-card round loss in 2023—are beginning their 76th season with a regular-season opener at home against the Dallas Cowboys. In an injury-riddled campaign, a whopping five different quarterbacks started under center, and veteran Joe Flacco surprisingly became Cleveland's folk hero and the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year.

It's been 35 years since the Browns reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and top sportsbooks aren't too confident the franchise will end that drought. According to FanDuel and DraftKings, Cleveland has the third-best odds to capture its first division title in over three decades.

