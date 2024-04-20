As we make our way into the 2024 NBA playoffs, the most overlooked first-round matchup is the fourth vs fifth-seed series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic. The series has fallen under the radar due to both teams occupying small markets, and without a player that draws national attention.

But what seems like an underwhelming series on paper, could actually be one of the most competitive. The matchup features two young teams that are separated by only one game in the standings. The two teams split their regular season head-to-head matchup with two wins a piece, but their trajectories could not be any different. The Magic are 17 and 10 since the All-Star break, while the Cavaliers are 12 and 17 since the break.

The series is expected to be slow and defense-oriented. Both teams rank bottom ten in pace and top ten in defensive rating. While the Cavaliers do have the better offense, and the best player in the series, their road to victory isn't going to come that easy. This playoff series is going to be drastically different from their regular season head-to-head, and there are two factors why.

Dean Wade's Injury Hurts the Cavaliers' Defense

Helped hold Franz Wagner to just 16 points on 39 percent shooting in their four matchups

One of the main reasons for the Cavaliers' decline has been the loss of Dean Wade. The defensive anchor was crucial to their pre-All-Star break success, helping the team achieve the second-highest defensive rating.

As one of Franz Wagner's primary defenders, Wade helped hold him to just 16 points on 30 percent shooting from the field, far below Wagner's season averages of 20 points on 48 percent shooting.

Cleveland Cavaliers Defensive Stats with Wade On/Off Stat Wade Off Wade On DRtg 115.96 106.25 Opp 2PT FG% 52.23 51.60 Opp 3PT FG% 38.89 32.15

The Magic as a team aren't very explosive on the offensive end, ranking 22nd in offensive rating and 24th in points per game. Limiting one of the few Magic players capable of consistent shot creation is a proven formula for defeating them.

In their first regular season head-to-head match, the Cavaliers were able to snatch victory, despite Paolo Banchero dropping 42 points. In that same game, Wagner went 3-16 from the field and only scored 14 points.

Without Wade in the lineup, the Cavaliers don't have the same defensive pressure, and it's going to allow easier opportunities for Wagner to establish a rhythm. That's going to take a lot of pressure of off Banchero, who's going to be receiving the most defensive attention from the Cavaliers.

A Healthy Jonathan Isaac Makes the Magic's Already Elite Defense Even Better

The Magic's defensive rating improves by 8.36 when Isaac is on the floor

The x-factor of the series is Jonathan Isaac. The defensive talent generally doesn't see the floor too often, but when he does, his presence is immediately felt. He's held a defensive rating of 102.9 over the last fifteen games, the highest of any non-Dallas Mavericks player.

Isaac's elite defense provides the Magic with so much flexibility. His combination of length, athleticism, and instincts allows him to cover virtually any matchup. He can take on smaller players on the perimeter, but can also contest bigs in the paint. He's holding opposing players to just 42 percent from the field, the second-lowest of any bench player who's played at least 56 games.

Orlando Magic Defensive Stats with Isaac On/Off Stat Isaac Off Isaac On DRtg 113.82 105.46 Opp 2PT FG% 55.66 50.76 Opp 3PT FG% 36.25 34.59

This elite defense has played a pivotal role in the Cavaliers and Magic's regular season head-to-head matchup. Despite the series being tied at two wins and losses a piece, both of the Magic's wins occurred when Isaac played, and he wasn't available in their two losses.

Isaac's minutes have steadily increased throughout the season, and he's played a season-high 26 minutes in his last two games of the regular season. With a healthy Isaac available, he's going to pose problems for the Cavaliers' already inconsistent offense.