Crystal Palace were slammed by former striker Clinton Morrison for their poor performance against Everton on Saturday afternoon as they fell to a 2-1 defeat on Merseyside, handing the Toffees their first Premier League win of the campaign in the process - as the former Republic of Ireland international declared his former club as being 'bang in trouble'.

Defender Marc Guehi put Palace ahead with just their fifth goal of the campaign so far after a neat finish from Maxence Lacroix's knockdown, but chances were few and far between for Oliver Glasner's side as they headed into the interval. They didn't make their one-goal advantage count, and within just 10 minutes of the restart, Dwight McNeil had equalised with an effort from range before proving to be the hero once again with a deft finish past Dean Henderson to turn the tide. Palace couldn't come back, and that has left them in the lurch with relegation threats being a real worry in south London at present.

Morrison: Crystal Palace Woes Real as Club 'Bang in Trouble'

The Eagles have yet to win a game this season

Speaking on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, Morrison was overseeing the coverage of Palace's loss at Goodison Park, stating that despite all the discourse surrounding Everton and their potential relegation fears, Palace were also 'bang in trouble' - before talking about McNeil's second goal in depth, which showed Palace's defensive frailties. The former Eagles striker said:

"Don't tell me Everton are in trouble, Palace are bang in trouble if they lose this game, that's for sure. "They don't deal with it, and [Jack] Harrison plays a good little ball to the back post. [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin is offside, but it doesn't come to Calvert-Lewin. [Eddie] Nketiah doesn't deal with it and a good touch from Dwight McNeil. He just drills it past [Dean] Henderson. "2-1 Everton, and Goodison is roaring."

Palace Need to Turn Their Form Around Immediately

They have the quality but can't afford to get dragged into a relegation battle

Palace's start to life under Glasner last season began with a 3-0 trouncing of Burnley at Selhurst Park, and although it took the Austrian another six games to win in the league, the Eagles ended up winning six of their final seven games in the top-flight to easily stave away from relegation woes and finish in the top-half unexpectedly.

Crystal Palace's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 5 =16th Goals conceded 9 14th Shots taken per game 13.8 9th Shots conceded per game 12 8th xG 8.52 =11th

But having lost Michael Olise in the summer to Bayern Munich, alongside Joachim Andersen to Fulham, there is a lack of creativity and defensive nous at the club - which has been sorely felt this campaign.

Their form from last season and aiming to kick on from usual bottom-half finishes hasn't gone to plan this time around. It's been a relatively straight-forward start on paper in the top-flight, with home clashes against Leicester City and an away trip to Everton who were both struggling at the start of the campaign. But the loss at Goodison Park and only a last-minute equaliser at home to Leicester means that there haven't been any wins in their opening six.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This season marks Crystal Palace's 12th consecutive season in the Premier League, though they have never finished higher than 10th.

And, with tough home games coming up against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, Glasner will be hoping that he can get some points on the board sooner rather than later to avoid Palace slipping into the bottom three.

