In the midst of their miserable winless start through their first eight games of the 2024/25 Premier League season, pundit Clinton Morrison has revealed that Crystal Palace are adamant that they can turn their season around.

Currently sitting 18th in the league table after Matchweek 8, Palace have a tough test against the in-form Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park next to come, and not picking up all three points there will just put a further dent into their season.

Speaking live on Soccer Saturday earlier today, the former Palace forward detailed a conversation he had with somebody ‘high up’ at the South London club who insisted that it was ‘too early to worry’, before going on to refer to how Bournemouth were in a similar predicament at this stage of the campaign last season, picking up their first win in Matchweek 10 before going on a run to finish 12th in the table.

I had a conversation with someone who is high up at Crystal Palace, and they said exactly the same thing. I said ‘oh I think we are in trouble,’ sent a message. They messaged me back and said ‘Don’t worry. It’s too early to worry. Look what Bournemouth did last season and look where they finished’. So I said ‘well fingers crossed. I like your optimism.’

Pressure Mounting on Glasner

Palace haven't won a Premier League game since the last day of the 2023/24 season

It has been 160 days since Palace last won in the Premier League, when they defeated Aston Villa 5-0 at home after a Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick and Eberechi Eze brace. This saw them finish in the top half of the table for the first time since the 2014/15 season.

But this season, so far, has been a stark contrast to that of the second-half of last season when Oliver Glasner took over managerial duties from Roy Hodgson back in Feburary, in which they got 24 points in 13 contests which saw them climb from 16th to 10th in the table.

Losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich over the summer is one thing, but Palace were able to retain Eze and club captain Marc Guehi, despite a plethora of interest coming their way, and they added both Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah to bolster their attack, so their sudden decline in form has come as somewhat of a shock to many.

Nketiah has so far struggled to adapt to playing for his new club, which has prompted some to believe that Glasner should start Mateta in that position instead, with him currently the club's leading goalscorer with two goals.

Mateta and Eze Premier League 24/25 Season Statistics Statistic Mateta Eze Appearances 8 8 Minutes 484 719 Goals 2 1 Assists 0 0 Shots Per 90 1.49 4.13 Expected Goals Per 90 0.33 0.35

If Palace are to get their first win on Sunday in their home outing against Spurs, then Eze may also have to step up and lead his team on the attacking front, looking the most dangerous so far this season.

Glasner has also been criticised for his tactical use of his full backs on the attack, which has so far failed to yield any success, with Palace having scored just five goals so far this campaign, the fewest of any club this season.

So, should Palace fail to pick up all three points this weekend, though, then time could well be ticking faster on Glasner, with the ladder to climb to safety getting longer every weekend.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and WhoScored.com - accurate as of 26/10/2024.