The reaction of the Union Saint-Gilloise players to the news that they will face Liverpool in the Europa League group stages has surfaced, featuring new Reds' signing Alexis Mac Allister's brother.

Last season's quarter-finalists were drawn in a group with the English giants, alongside Toulouse and LASK in the draw that took place on Friday afternoon. It was an impressive display last time out in the competition as they were not expected to reach the final eight of the tournament, but will also be looking to repeat the feat this time around after a favourable-looking draw on paper.

As they will be heading to Anfield, there could be a battle between Liverpool's new boy, Mac Allister, and his brother Kevin. This means Kevin Mac Allister, not to be confused with the boy from Home Alone, will be looking to defend against the likes of Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah, rather than Harry and Marv before the year is out.

Alexis Mac Allister's brother reacts to Liverpool draw

While on a flight, the Union Saint-Gilloise players were recorded as they heard their fate in the European competition. Someone off camera announced to the squad: "So, we play against LASK...Toulouse....and Liverpool," to which the players erupted with joy at the prospect of facing the three-time winners of the competition.

It is no doubt a huge moment for the club to be coming up against one of the most famous European teams around, and a massive occasion for the players to look forward to. The camera then pans to Mac Allister, who has a simple message for his brother accompanied by a beaming smile and thumbs up: "See you soon bro!" Watch the clip below:

VIDEO: Kevin Mac Allister finds out he'll be playing Alexis

Who is Kevin Mac Allister?

The Argentine defender has only just signed for his current club in the summer transfer window and only played four times in the league for the Belgian Pro League side. At 25 years old, he is older than Alexis, with 12 months between himself and the Liverpool midfielder. Both siblings began their footballing journeys in the Argentinos Juniors academy in their home nation before each moved to Boca Juniors on loan deals in 2019. Alexis was snapped up by Brighton that same year, while Kevin remained in Argentina until earlier this summer. Thus far in their careers, Alexis has been viewed as the higher quality player between the two, but could Kevin put a spanner in the works when their teams meet later in the year?

Who are the favourites in Group E of the Europa League?

Liverpool are the clear favourites in their group for the upcoming campaign, as the club has become accustomed to Champions League football under Jurgen Klopp for years now. Second place could be hotly contested between Mac Allister's Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse, with the Belgian side most likely to come out on top.

Meanwhile, LASK will be expected to struggle in this group after managing to qualify through the playoffs leading up to the competition. However, this is the Europa League, where shocks are known to occur. So though Liverpool will inevitably start as favourites against the Austrian side, Kevin will still hold high hopes of a famous upset against his brother's side.