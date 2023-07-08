Manchester United are edging closer to signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday evening that the deal is set to be completed by the end of next week.

Personal terms have already been agreed and Man Utd want Onana to travel to the United States for the club’s pre-season tour.

Romano also reported that Onana is likely to sign a four-year contract with the Red Devils, with an option for a further season.

United boss Erik ten Hag worked with Onana at Ajax and wants the former Cameroon international, 27, to replace David de Gea.

What will happen to De Gea if Onana joins Man Utd?

De Gea has been left in limbo at Old Trafford after his contract expired at the end of the season.

It’s currently unclear whether the 32-year-old will sign a new contract with United on significantly reduced terms - he was previously earning £375,000 a week - while knowing he’s lost his status as the club’s first-choice ‘keeper.

Although De Gea has been a fantastic goalkeeper for Man Utd since his arrival from Atlético Madrid in 2011, it’s no secret that the Spaniard isn’t particularly comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Onana, on the other hand, possesses superb ball control and incredible distribution.

What did Onana say about Erling Haaland?

Aside from his technical qualities, Ten Hag is also acutely aware of Onana’s impressive mentality.

A clip of Onana’s elite mentality is currently being shared by United fans on social media.

Before last month’s Champions League final, Onana was asked during an interview: “I say Erling Haaland, what would you say?”

Onana responded: “Nothing. What do you want me to say?”

The reporter added: “No fear?”

Onana replied: “Of him? A man is not afraid to a man. Why would I be afraid?”

To which the reporter said: “He’s one of the best players of all time…”

Onana continued: “Yes, for sure, he’s maybe one of the best. But do you know to who I’m afraid? God. But I don’t see him on the pitch.

“A man don’t make me afraid. He’s a very good player, they’re a very good team but they have to show they’re the best because we’re gonna be there, we’re going to defend Inter and we’re going to give everything to win this final.”

As the interview finished, a bemused Onana walked off and say to the reporter: “Why am I going to be afraid?”

The reporter replied: “I would be afraid!”

Onana said: “I’m never afraid.”

Video: Onana talks about Haaland before UCL final

Watch the clip here:

United fans who’ve watched the clip are even more excited about Onana’s imminent arrival and who can blame them?

Although Inter lost the Champions League final 1-0 with Rodri scoring the only goal of the game in the second half, Onana made it clear during the match that he wasn’t remotely intimidated by City’s prolific No. 9.

Video: Onana's impressive Champions League final highlights

In fact, Onana produced an excellent performance in Istanbul and his individual highlights have also gone viral on social media in recent days.

Watch Onana’s Champions League final highlights here:

Pep Guardiola is also a fan of Onana

Guardiola also revealed that he’s a big fan of the goalkeeper.

Ahead of the final, the Man City boss told reporters: "For the way they play, with the high press, Onana is an exceptional goalkeeper to take the position to build-up. Really, really good.”

It appears, then, that Onana has the potential to be a game-changing signing for the Red Devils and a significant upgrade on De Gea.