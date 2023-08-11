Highlights Spain's women's team has made history by qualifying for the next round of the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time.

A video circulating on social media shows the team celebrating their victory without including their head coach, Jorge Vilda.

This dispute between the coach, the players, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation has been ongoing since last year's Women's EUROs.

A video of Spanish players seemingly ignoring their head coach is going viral across social media.

Earlier today, the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off in New Zealand with Spain v Netherlands.

La Roja dominated from the offset but could not make a breakthrough until the 81st minute when they were awarded a penalty kick due to Stefanie van de Gragt being penalised for handball.

Cool, calm and collected, Mariona Caldentey stepped up to the plate, hit the post, and sent the ball past Dutch keeper Daphne van Domselaar.

However, Van de Gragt claimed redemption in the 91st minute as she managed to pop the ball past Spanish No.1 Cata Coll.

After putting the Netherlands back in the game, the quarterfinal match headed to extra time, where 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo made it 2-1 and sent her team through to the competition’s semi-finals.

What is next for Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup?

While heartbreaking for 2019 runners-up Oranje leeuwinnen, Spain are making history by qualifying for the next round of the competition for the first time.

They will now face Sweden, who knocked their quarterfinal opponents Japan out of the competition with a 2-1 win at Eden Park. Their semi-final clash is due to take place on Tuesday, 15 August.

Spain celebrate but seemingly ignore Jorge Vilda

Following the 2-1 win, the Spanish women’s team were seen celebrating with each other on the pitch and in the dugout.

However, footage posted to X (FKA Twitter) seems to show that the successful group had left head honcho Jorge Vilda out of the festivities.

In the quick clip, the 42-year-old could be seen walking on the pitch at Wellington’s Rectangular Stadium and speaking to his 23-woman team - but nobody approached him.

Women’s football fans have been quick to react to the post, with many condemning Vilda.

Fans have their say on the Spanish Women's National Team manager

One wrote: “They have just made history in Spanish sports and they are not going to celebrate with him, nor are they close to him. If they achieve this by going through what happens in this locker room, imagine a team with a healthy environment and a competent coach.”

Another said: “Spain ranked despite Vilda, not because of Vilda. They make the message of the “climate” very clear.”

A third agreed and replied: “What does this mean... They know perfectly well what they are there for and it has nothing to do with him...”

History of the dispute as 'Las 15'

The comments come amid an ongoing dispute involving Vilda, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the women’s national team.

Following their 2-1 defeat to England in the Women’s EUROs last summer, 15 Spanish players sent identical emails to the RFEF which stated that they would not be available to be selected for upcoming friendlies.

While the players did not cite the 41-year-old manager for their upset, it emerged that he was allegedly responsible for training issues and management of injuries in the Spanish camp.

Players such as Mapi León, Aitaina Bonmati, Laia Aleixandri, and Patricia Guijarro were all part of ‘Las 15’, while Alexia Putellas was also vocal regarding the stand.

While León, Aleixandri and Guijarro made themselves unavailable for the Women’s World Cup selection, 25-year-old Bonmati rejoined the Spanish Women’s Team and was thus picked to travel to the Women’s World Cup.

During her time in the tournament, she has played five matches, scored three goals and made two assists.