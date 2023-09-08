Highlights Ronaldinho's showmanship and knack for fun on the football pitch hasn't faded, as seen in a viral video of him pulling a great dummy on a pitch invader during a match for Barcelona Legends.

The Barcelona Legends team, which Ronaldinho was a part of, consists of past greats who once played for the Catalan giants, including Rivaldo, Bojan Krkic, and Javier Saviola.

Despite their retirement, these former players still showcased their skills on the pitch as they beat Maccabi Haifa Legends 5-1.

Ronaldinho has always been known for his showmanship and his knack for having fun on the football pitch. He made a career out of it and was always seen terrorising defenders with his showboating, and it made him one of the most entertaining players in the world to watch. It seems things are no different now that he's older and retired, with a video of the Brazilian going viral following a recent match for Barcelona Legends.

The video showed Ronaldinho in the middle of a game for Barcelona Legends as a pitch invader ran onto the pitch and brought a temporary halt to proceedings. The former star couldn't help himself and as the stranger ran towards him, Ronaldinho pulled out a great dummy. First stepping into the path of the man as though he was going to block his direction, he then hopped back in the other direction with a smirk on his face. The move caused the invader to react and try to dodge the move, leaving him looking a little foolish.

VIDEO: Ronaldinho steps pitch invader

He was caught and dragged off of the pitch by security shortly afterwards, but his moment in the spotlight actually left him looking like a fool following Ronaldinho's prank.

The incident came during a game where Ronaldinho was playing for Barcelona's Legends team, a squad comprised of past greats who once donned the Catalan giants' shirt. They faced Maccabi Haifa's own Legends side in a match in Israel earlier this week. The Spanish side was dominant throughout, winning 5-1 despite initially falling behind 1-0, and the former Ballon d'Or winner actually got on the scoresheet as well.

It was the second game the team had played this week, with Ronaldinho and company also playing Maccabi Tel Aviv's Legends in a match as well. That time, the side scored five again, beating the Israeli side 5-3.

Who else is in the Barcelona Legends team?

Ronaldinho earned his spot in the team due to an incredible run in Spain, where he became the best player in the world and dominated teams every single week. He scored 94 goals in 207 appearances for Barcelona and could have been regarded as their greatest-ever player if it wasn't for a certain Argentine by the name of Lionel Messi coming along. The 43-year-old was far from the only recognisable name in the Legends team, though with several past greats also representing the side. First, Rivaldo can also be seen playing for the club. The former Brazilian international was regarded as one of the best forwards in the world during his career and scored 230 goals for the Spanish side.

Bojan Krkic was also among the squad, having recently retired from professional football. While he didn't reach the heights that Ronaldinho or Rivaldo did with the side, the 33-year-old did feature 163 times for Barcelona and at one time was considered to be one of the most promising youngsters on the planet.

Javier Saviola was another in the team, having played 168 times for Barcelona during his career. It was a star-studded side and even now, with their professional careers firmly behind them, they've all clearly still got it, and no matter how many years have gone by, it's refreshing to see Ronaldinho still has that boyish charm about him and his ability to have fun on the pitch hasn't wavered at all.