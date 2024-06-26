Highlights Paul George is seeking a max deal worth $221 million, more than Kawhi Leonard's $150 million extension.

The Clippers are interested in DeMar DeRozan if George leaves.

DeRozan is a SoCal native and could join the LA team as a homecoming.

All eyes are on the Los Angeles Clippers , as the organization and superstar forward Paul George appear to be at a standstill in contract negotiations. George is seeking a four-year, max deal, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"He wants a full out max and there are a number of teams out there, I am told, that are prepared to give it to him, who are prepared to trade for him."

A max deal for George would be worth approximately $221 million over four years. That represents a higher figure than Kawhi Leonard 's recently signed three-year, $150 million extension. With only four days until free agency officially begins, rumors surrounding George have only heated up.

If George departs, the Clippers are a potential destination for free agent forward DeMar DeRozan , per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Losing George would be a blow to the Clippers' title odds, so their interest in DeRozan makes sense. DeRozan is a six-time All-Star. He would be a capable offensive replacement in the starting five. Last season, he averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals, while shooting 48.0 percent from the field.

George and DeRozan are both talented scorers, but they boast very different styles. George is an elite three-point shooter, shooting 41.3 percent from deep last season. Conversely, DeRozan is a limited three-point shooter. He is known as the "master of the mid-range".

Last season, he made 231 mid-range field goals, which was the second-most in the NBA behind only Kevin Durant. It was also a full 51 field goals ahead of the third-place finisher, Devin Booker .

DeRozan could thrive in LA. He would be a great fit with Leonard and James Harden , and Ty Lue could stagger some of his minutes with the second unit. However, his limited shooting ability could make him a tricky fit in lineups with Russell Westbrook and Ivica Zubac .

DeRozan Linked to the Clippers in the Past

The six-time All-Star could return home to LA

This is not the first time that DeRozan has been linked to the Clippers. He considered joining the team in 2021, but he ultimately signed with the Chicago Bulls.

DeRozan is a SoCal native. He was born in Compton, CA, and attended Compton High School. For college, he decided to stay in the LA area and committed to USC. Being able to play in his home city could be a strong pitch for the Clippers.

DeRozan was also recently seen with Westbrook at Kendrick Lamar's pop-out concert. Westbrook holds a $4 million player option for next season.

The Bulls offered DeRozan a two-year, $80 million extension, but DeRozan wanted a longer-term deal, per Johnson.

The Clippers are reluctant to commit long-term max money to George. So, what are they willing to offer DeRozan? Are they willing to match Leonard's three-year, $150 million extension? Going up on annual salary could alleviate the need for a fourth year and keep the franchise's books cleaner in the long run.

If George opts in, the Clippers could facilitate a multi-team sign-and-trade including DeRozan. If not, they could offer a salary package of Norman Powell, P.J. Tucker, and Bones Hyland, assuming Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann are off the table. Nevertheless, Powell and Hyland are valuable rotation players. So, working a trade around George is much more appealing.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, Cleaning the Glass, NBA, and Basketball Reference.