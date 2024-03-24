Highlights The Clippers are struggling, 1-8 vs. winning teams post-All-Star break.

The Sixers exposed the Clippers' defense, crushing them wire-to-wire.

Paul George cites a lack of focus and identity; a looming danger of slipping in standings.

Following a 121-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Clippers are flailing at the worst time of the NBA season.

At one point, the Clippers played at a 65-win pace but have been severely underwhelming in the past few weeks. Since the All-Star break, the Clippers are just 1-8 against winning teams. The rough patch came to a major low in the conclusion of Sunday's loss to the Sixers.

Sixers Expose the Clippers' Weaknesses

Teams continue to take advantage of the Clippers holes

Los Angeles was heavily favored against the Joel Embiid-less Sixers team. Besides Russell Westbrook, the Clippers were fully healthy and had all the tools needed to easily handle the competition. That wasn't the case as Philadelphia came out blazing and led the game wire-to-wire. The Clippers had no answer for the Sixers' All-Star guard, Tyrese Maxey.

Tyrese Maxey Stats vs. Clippers Category Stats PTS 24 AST 6 3PM 3 FG% 52.9

Maxey's ability to dissect the Clippers' defense revealed many concerns that have been bubbling over for some time. There is no lack of defensive versatility for the Clippers, considering the defensive prowess of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, the lack of effort and intensity wasn't reflective of a team that has championship aspirations.

A couple of weeks ago, George said in an interview that the Clippers lack an "identity" and head coach, Tyronn Lue's comments postgame raised even more questions about the team's state at this juncture of the season.

"We can't fall victim of being tired or whatever the schedule is. We know we have to play better basketball going into the playoffs or it's going to be an early season." - Ty Lue

Since Leonard and George joined the Clippers in 2019, the team hasn't lived up to expectations. The only form of success that the team has to show is a Conference Finals appearance in 2021. This is the healthiest that the team has been since the construction of the current core, yet out of all the contending teams in the league, the Clippers are the only ones that are showing signs of imploding.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cameron Payne finished with more points (23) than Kawhi Leonard (20), Paul George (18), and James Harden (12).

Despite the blowout loss, the Clippers were able to tie the game at 70 in the third quarter. However, they allowed the Sixers to go on a 21-6 run to start the fourth quarter and were never able to get themselves back within the game. In 9 of the last 11 games, the Clippers have allowed their opponent to score 110+ points. Paul George, following the loss to the Sixers, addressed the defensive concerns.

"We just got to lock in and focus. I don't think our focus has been where it needs to be on certain occasions." - Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a dangerous situation. Although unlikely, there is a possibility that they will fall out of the top five in the Western Conference if they continue to lose games at this rate. Regardless, the New Orleans Pelicans are streaking and can potentially overtake them for the fourth-seed and homecourt advantage in the postseason. There are a lot of questions surrounding the Clippers and the answers need to be figured out or else they'll be doomed for yet another disappointing season.