Highlights Paul George led the Clippers to a 26-point comeback victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking the third-largest in franchise history.

George scored 23 points in the last 12 minutes, fueling the team to a monster comeback and finishing with 39 points.

Clippers hold onto 4th place in the Western Conference, while the Cavaliers drop to 5th in the East, behind the New York Knicks.

It's hard not to admire a team's will to rally from a big deficit and come out victorious. Comebacks in the NBA tend to be frequent, but coming back from being in a 20-plus point hole is a feat worthy of respect.

The Los Angeles Clippers put themselves up to the test and succeeded with a 120-118 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, thanks to a remarkable display in the fourth quarter from Paul George.

Paul George's Clutch 4th Quarter Performance

Scored 23 points in last 12 minutes to lead a 26-point comeback

The first half saw the Cavaliers dominate offensively. They scored 40 points in each of the two quarters on 60 percent shooting from the field to take a strong 80-59 lead over the Clippers entering the break. It marked the most points they scored in a half, featuring runs of 10-0, 6-0 and 8-0 in the second quarter with four of their starters having 15 or more points once halftime arrived.

“We knew that first half wasn't us. There was no defense being played at all on our behalf,” - Paul George

George was spot on with that assessment. Even though the Clippers were without star forward Kawhi Leonard, who missed his fourth consecutive game due to inflammation in his right knee, the defense in the first half left a lot to be desired for a Los Angeles team that knows they are more than capable of performing better on that side of the ball.

It got worse before it got better for the Clippers, however. With a 94-68 lead with 6:35 remaining in the third quarter, Cleveland had their largest lead in the game at 26 points.

Then Los Angeles came back to life. They ignited a 29-6 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth quarter, with George scoring five straight points to cut the lead to 100-97 with 9:14 to go.

George took over from there. He scored 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting overall and 9-of-9 from the charity stripe to help the Clippers outscore the Cavaliers 34-20 in the fourth quarter and pull off their third-largest comeback victory in franchise history.

George even hit the go-ahead jumper to give the Clippers the 120-118 lead with seven seconds left in regulation. Darius Garland attempted a drive to the basket, but George stopped him in his tracks by rejecting his shot. However, Cleveland got the offensive rebound, which saw Max Strus launch a last-second shot from the right corner as he even fell down near the Clippers' bench. Unfortunately for Strus and the Cavaliers, the shot was no good as time expired with the Clippers completing the comeback victory.

George finished the day with a double-double of 39 points and 11 rebounds to go along with seven assists, a steal, and a block on 10-of-24 shooting from the field and a perfect 16-of-16 from the free throw line. When Russell Westbrook was asked after the game about when he knew George had it going, his answer had a hint of humor and probably truth to it as well.

How This Affects Playoff Picture

Clippers safe in 4th in West; Cavs lose grip on 3rd in East

With their third straight win, the Clippers reached 50 wins for the first time since the 2016-17 season when they had 51. They now have a 50-28 record with four games left, maintaining possession of the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They trail the Oklahoma City Thunder by 2.5 games for third while having a two-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks.

This defeat was tough for Cleveland to sustain during the final stretch of the season. They lost sole control over the third spot in the Eastern Conference, and now sit a half-game behind both the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.

The Clippers play a back-to-back with Phoenix on April 9 and April 10, while Cleveland hosts Memphis on April 10.