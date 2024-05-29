Highlights The Clippers are determined to retain Paul George and James Harden in free agency to stay competitive.

When healthy, the Clippers' core of George, Harden, and Leonard can still beat any opponent.

In year two of the Harden-George-Leonard era, Ty Lue could refine the rotations to maximize the roster's potential.

The Los Angeles Clippers are entering a critical offseason. Paul George and Russell Westbrook both hold player options, while James Harden is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Retaining the veteran core is imperative for the franchise. Superstar Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year contract extension, and they lack the assets to launch a full rebuild.

The Clippers are determined to re-sign both George and Harden, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"The Clippers are determined to keep Paul George and James Harden in free agency, and the organization moves into the new state-of-the-art Intuit Dome for the start of next season."

Around the association, free-agent speculation has surrounded the trio of George, Harden, and Westbrook. George, in particular, should draw plenty of interest. The Clippers have not been willing to offer the All-Star a contract higher than Leonard's three-year, $152.3 million extension, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Will their stance change as the free agency approaches?

In January, TNT's Chris Haynes reported that Harden wanted to sign a long-term deal to end his career with the Clippers. If they make him a significant offer, they should be able to retain him.

Clippers Can Still Be Title Contenders

Yes, you have probably heard this before, but when healthy, the Clippers are still capable of beating any opponent in the league. Their starting five of Harden, Terance Mann, George, Leonard, and Ivica Zubac posted a net rating of +10.0 last season. The trio of Leonard, George, and Harden also carried a net rating of +10.0.

When that core is together, the Clippers are dominant. Another season would give head coach Ty Lue an opportunity to refine the rotation and maximize the roster's potential.

Westbrook's energy, defensive commitment, and playmaking allowed him to be a dynamic contributor off the bench, but he needs to be utilized in the right lineups. Notably, the trio of Westbrook, George, and Norman Powell recorded a net rating of +11.1 in their minutes together. Conversely, Westbrook and P.J. Tucker had a net rating of -9.6 on the court together. Westbrook thrives when surrounded by shooters and finishers, and Lue needs to put him in the best positions to succeed.

Furthermore, Tucker struggled in his limited role, which reportedly led to frustration. Next season, the Clippers could give his minutes to 24-year-old forward Kobe Brown or seek a low-cost veteran option in free agency.

Of course, health remains the biggest variable. Since the 2020 bubble playoffs, the Clippers have been unable to have both Leonard and George healthy for a single postseason run. Yes, it is incredibly frustrating, and expectations should be tempered. Still, keeping this roster together is a risk worth taking.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, and Basketball Reference.