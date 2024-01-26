Highlights The L.A. Clippers have experienced success after a six-game losing streak earlier in the season, going 25-7 since then.

While the offense has improved, the Clippers need to focus on their defense and maintain consistency.

L.A. must improve at defending without fouling and tighten up their defense on jumpshooters.

After losing six straight games at one point earlier in the season, the Los Angeles Clippers quickly found themselves at .500 (10-10) with a 111-102 victory over the defending champion Denver Nuggets, a team they had previously lost eight straight too.

They haven’t looked back since.

Their point differential went from an average of 3.6 to a 9.4 during a 22-game stretch, with a record of 18-4 since Dec. 7. Those numbers have put them among the other elite teams (top-five) and all the signs point to them being a complete team on both ends.

So that stretch would give all indications that this team is heading in the right direction, but if they are going to ultimately get to where they believe they can go, they are going to be better defensively.

Defense isn't stingy enough

114.0 defensive rating (13th)

While the offense has hit their stride lately, the defense hasn’t been playing with the same type of intensity and effort. In their first 20 games, they have allowed 110.3 points per 100 possessions, good enough for sixth in the league. But the last 22 games, however, has seen this team allow 117 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 20th in the league.

Los Angeles Clippers - 2023-24 Defensive Splits Category First 20 Games Last 22 Games Opponent points per game 109.3 114.7 Defensive rating 110.3 117.0 Opponent field goal % 45.1 47.8 Opponent 3-point % 34.6 37.6

They showed what they can do when they make a concerted effort on that end by having the longest run to close a game in NBA history this past Sunday in a matinee game against the Brooklyn Nets helping them pick up a 125-114 win.

The way they closed that game still didn’t prevent coach Ty Lue from holding a practice the next day with only one day off before they faced the in-town rival Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

“Some of our blitz stuff, our fires, our low-man activity, we’re making the wrong rotations. If we’ve got to come in here every day for 30 minutes just to clean up a lot of stuff that we’re doing wrong, then we’ve got to do that so we make sure we get it right.” – Ty Lue

When president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank spoke to the media before L.A.’s 126-120 win over the Toronto Raptors to go over the excitement for this franchise to be able to resign superstar Kawhi Leonard to a three-year $153M extension, his focus was that, while this team can be an “elite offensive team,” the challenge was being a “defensive-first team,” after acquiring superstar James Harden back in late October.

“I think there have been different times throughout games, throughout quarters, where we have shown flashes of being a really, really high-level defensive team. That has to be the trademark of the group, being a defense-first group. We have a lot of offensive firepower, and by and large, our guys have done it. I think the defensive habits are the things that are going to carry us through.”

While the Clippers rank sixth in the NBA this season in half-court defense, they are 21st in transition defense, per SynergySports.

“In transition, you’re not going to be running into your own man. You’ve just got to find a man in transition. And the way teams are playing now, they’re trying to play faster against us. Our half-court defense is so good that teams will try to exploit us early before we can get back and get set.”

Now that starting center Ivica Zubac is likely out until the All-Star break with a right calf strain (already missed four games) the interior defensive presence will be missed. While Zubac has been excellent at protecting the rim this season, the Clippers aren’t expecting centers Mason Plumlee or Daniel Theis to provide the same type of interior defensive presence as Zubac.

“The ability with Theis and with Mase to be able to switch a little bit to change coverages … (we) probably will blitz a little bit more instead of being in drops with Zu, because he’s a better rim protector. (We’ve) just got to be able to do different things.”

Emphasis on defending jumpshots

19.7 personal fouls per game (18th)

L.A. must also get better at defending without fouling. A year ago, that was something this team hung their hat on as it ranked sixth in opponent free-throw attempt rate.

All-Star Paul George has struggled with fouls this season, in particular. He already has six games this season with at least five fouls, one more game than all of last season. He also has fouled out of two games this season, which was as many as he had in his first four seasons with the Clippers combined.

Los Angeles Clippers - 2023-24 Personal Foul Stats Player Personal Fouls Minutes Ivica Zubac 2.9 27.1 Paul George 2.9 34.7 Daniel Theis 2.4 17.2 P.J. Tucker 2.2 14.4 James Harden 2.1 34.3

They have faced much better shooting in the season’s second quarter than the first quarter of the season. Opponents have made more threes and mid-range field goals in the last 22 games while taking shots outside of the paint at more accurate clips.

“When teams are shooting 45, 50 threes, you know, it’s hard to win those games, because a lot of them are really quality shots. We’re doing a good job of protecting the paint and then getting back out and getting some late contests on certain shooters. We know coming into the game, if teams are big paint teams, getting into the paint and scoring, then we want to take away the paint and get out to the shooters and run them off the line. If they’re decent shooters, we want to just get a late contest. The percentages might be higher, but we want to limit those guys as much as possible.” – Ty Lue

We can expect the Clippers to keep up the ball pressure and play the passing lanes forcing turnovers, being more physical at all five positions and being sharper when defending ball screens. When they need to win games, they have the capability of shutting teams down for long stretches at a time (i.e Brooklyn).

It’s the consistency coach Lue is looking for on that end, regardless of makes and misses on the offensive end.

“I think you’ve got to defend every night. It’s not something you try to surprise people with. I think if you want to be a good team, an elite team in this league, you’ve got to defend at a high level. The effort’s there, but the rotations are not right at times. We’re playing hard, but we’re just not doing the little things that equate to getting stops, like finishing the possession, things like that.”

If the Clippers want to be taken as a serious contender along with Boston, Denver, Milwaukee, etc. the health of their two superstars Leonard and George moving forward is the most important factor. Will they get better performances from Harden when it matters most? (the playoffs) but will they continue to build good habits and stay consistent.