Highlights Doc Rivers highly endorsed the trade for Harden to the Clippers, calling it a "no-brainer," as Tyronn Lue explained.

Tyronn Lue praised James Harden for adjusting his game for the benefit of the team since joining the Clippers.

The Harden trade catapulted the Clippers to the top of the Western Conference while opening the door for 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey's ascension to an All-Star.

When the Los Angeles Clippers took on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Monday night, the NBA world received a possible Finals preview. This game featured a star-studded cast (short of Giannis Antetokounmpo, sidelined due to injury) and two of the top contenders from their respective conferences.

The actual basketball was as good as advertised, coming down to the wire, with the Bucks ultimately pulling off a comeback after being down 15 to win 113-106, behind Damian Lillard's 41 points.

But on this night, there was also a reunion between James Harden and Bucks head coach Doc Rivers — their first time clashing since both were together on the Philadelphia 76ers. And after the game between the two teams, Harden's current coach, Tyronn Lue, revealed that Rivers had been a major advocate for the Clippers to trade for Harden.

Speaking to the media after the game, Lue disclosed that he spoke to Rivers about potentially trading for Harden and detailed how Rivers had strongly endorsed the move, saying that it was "pretty much a no-brainer."

Lue went on to praise Harden for adjusting to his new situation and morphing his game for the betterment of the team.

"He was willing to sacrifice... become a better catch-and-shoot player, because now with Kawhi and PG on the floor, he's gotta take more catch-and-shoot threes. And so, he's done everything we've asked, just to sacrifice and be willing to win. Doc said that from day one... it was a great trade for us."

Tyronn Lue confirmed Doc Rivers' statements from All-Star weekend

Doc Rivers discussed the Harden trade previously

The first time the world heard about Doc Rivers's endorsement of Harden was actually at NBA All-Star Weekend in February. There to coach the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game, Rivers disclosed that the Clippers made a few consultation calls ahead of the Harden trade and Rivers was one of the people that received a call.

Like Lue stated, though, Rivers pushed for L.A. to deal for Harden, citing that he believed the Clippers were a better fit for the star guard than Philadelphia, as ClutchPoints detailed.

"I thought [Harden] fit them better than he would fit the Sixers team. I think he's a perfect fit there."

Harden had spent the summer pushing for a trade and even publicly called out 76ers team president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey. Harden and Morey had a pre-existing relationship when both were employed by the Houston Rockets. Harden's departure from the 76ers came less than two seasons after he forced his way out of New York, ultimately leaving the Brooklyn Nets after just one season alongside fellow superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Reviewing the James Harden trade

James Harden was traded to the Clippers on October 31, 2023

Harden was dealt to Los Angeles early in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. While it always hurts to lose a star player of his caliber, this deal may have been one of the few that was a win-win, especially considering Harden's lack of interest in remaining with the Sixers.

James Harden Stats 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 Stats 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 21.0 17.4 APG 10.7 8.3 RPG 6.1 5.1 FGA 14.5 11.4 FG% 44.1 44.3 3FG% 38.5 40.9

The final deal had Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev going to the Clippers in exchange for Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, and draft compensation. Philadelphia got an unprotected first-round pick from L.A. in 2028, the option to swap first-rounders in 2029, two second-round selections and an additional first-rounder from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden has shown to be a better fit with the Clippers than he was alongside Joel Embiid and the Sixers thus far, and L.A. has been one of the best teams in the West because of it. The 76ers are currently trying to hold one of the non-play-in playoff spots, but looked dominant before Embiid went down with an injury.

Harden's departure brought back a slew of complementary players and picks, but it also opened the door for Tyrese Maxey's ascension to an All-Star.