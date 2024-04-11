Highlights Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said that there is no concern "right now" that Kawhi Leonard's knee issues will persist into the playoffs.

The Clippers could use every bit of a healthy Leonard to have a chance at winning their first championship in franchise history.

Leonard has enjoyed a healthy and All-NBA worthy campaign, but his injury timing is unfortunate.

Kawhi Leonard has been healthy for the Los Angeles Clippers throughout the majority of the 2023-24 NBA season. He eclipsed the 60-game mark for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign and his availability has helped the Clippers clinch a top-5 seed in the Western Conference.

Leonard's health hasn't been an issue for the Clippers this season, that is until April rolled along. The two-time Finals MVP has missed six consecutive games due to right knee inflammation, and this has left Clippers fans worrying about the status of their superstar with the 2024 NBA Playoffs just right around the corner.

Before Los Angeles' game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said that there is no concern "right now" that Leonard's injury will persist into the postseason, as Clutch Points' Tomer Azarly detailed.

Unfortunately for Clippers fans, that doesn't really clarify anything about Leonard's current status. Knee issues are typically concerning, especially for a player like Kawhi, who has battled a handful of knee injuries in the past.

The Clippers Will Need Kawhi Leonard In the Playoffs

First round series already set: Clippers vs. Luka Dončić and the Mavs

Regardless of who they play in the postseason, the Clippers will undoubtedly need Kawhi Leonard if they want any chance of achieving their goal of winning the first championship in franchise history. And their road to the Finals isn't going to be easy, as they are already slated to take on Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

The Clippers have always been pegged as championship contenders ever since Leonard arrived alongside Paul George back in 2019. Unfortunately, save for their disastrous run in the 2020 Bubble Playoffs, the Clippers have failed in their pursuit for a title due to injuries to their two franchise stars.

After suffering a colossal collapse in the 2020 postseason at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles went all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2021. Unfortunately, they lost Leonard in their second round series against the Utah Jazz due to a torn ACL.

While the Clippers managed to get past Utah in the conference semi-finals, Leonard's absence in the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns proved to be too much to overcome for Los Angeles. The Clippers subsequently missed the 2022 postseason with Leonard recovering from his ACL injury.

Last year, the Clippers, led by Leonard, seemed poised to make another deep run. However, Leonard did not suit up from Game 3 on after it was revealed that he suffered a torn meniscus. Without Leonard and George, who had already been sidelined with a knee injury, the Clippers bowed out in five games to Phoenix.

Bounce Back Season For Leonard And Clippers

Leonard has been relatively healthy this season for Los Angeles

In many ways, this has been a bounce back campaign for Leonard and the Clippers. Leonard is enjoying his healthiest campaign in over five years and is still playing at an elite level this season.

Kawhi Leonard 2023-24 Season Stats GP 68 PPG 23.7 RPG 6.1 APG 3.6 FG% 52.5%

He has been playing in back-to-back games for much of the season, which is something he has not done since he arrived in Los Angeles due to load management. He reached the 65-game plateau for the first time since the 2016-17 season, which makes him eligible to earn individual awards or make the All-NBA team this year.

Leonard has certainly earned All-NBA recognition with the way he has led the Clippers to potentially a top-4 finish in the West.

Unfortunately, his latest injury concern has come at the most unfortunate time. The Clippers have to hope that this won't affect his postseason and he will be ready to go when the bright lights of the playoffs turn up next week. They will certainly need Leonard to be healthy as they will face a formidable and familiar foe in Luka and the Mavericks, who are playing perhaps the best basketball in the NBA over the past month.