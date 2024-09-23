Key Takeaways The Los Angeles Clippers may send Ivica Zubac to the New York Knicks to get a solid third scoring option next to Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

The L.A. Clippers let Paul George walk in free agency, signaling the end of a disappointing era. The Clippers, under George and Kawhi Leonard , were supposed to run the league but instead ended up making only one Conference Finals.

However, Leonard and James Harden both have two years left on their contracts, so the Clippers could, in theory, make another playoff run with a new cast of stars.

Across the country, the New York Knicks are a different story. The vibes are good, the talent is there, and it looks like the team could rival the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. However, the often-injured Mitchell Robinson won't return to the lineup until December or January, leaving a gaping hole in the starting lineup.

As the Clippers scramble looking for a third scoring option next to Leonard and Harden, they could send a high-quality center to the Knicks to help bolster their depleted frontcourt.

New York is going all-in on winning the Finals

Ivica Zubac is one of the more reliable centers in the NBA, appearing in at least 70 games in four of the last five seasons. The Knicks value health more than almost anything, and Zubac would fit in well in their rotation, especially while Robinson works to recover from his injury.

Zubac is a capable shot-blocker, and, like Robinson, is not a shooting threat. However, the Knicks need whoever starts down low to just be available and reliable. With Jalen Brunson , Mikal Bridges , OG Anunoby , and Josh Hart surrounding their center (along with one of the best bench units in the league), whoever is playing in the paint in Madison Square Garden will have all the help they need.

On the other side of the deal, if the Clippers decide not to blow it up and trade away Leonard and Harden, the Knicks can offer a solid third star. Julius Randle has long been included in trade rumors, and could be sent across the country.

Knicks and Clippers Mock Trade

Clippers Receive:

Julius Randle

Knicks Receive:

Ivica Zubac

Terance Mann

Terance Mann was once seen as an untouchable piece of the Clippers' future, but with five seasons under his belt, he has averaged double-digits in only one of those years. With Randle out of town, Hart would slot into the starting lineup next to Zubac, and Mann would provide some bench strength to make up for Hart's promotion.

Knicks' Projected Starting Lineup - 2023-24 Stats Player GP PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% Brunson 77 28.7 3.6 6.7 47.9% 40.1% Bridges 82 19.6 4.5 3.6 43.6% 37.2% Hart 81 9.4 8.4 4.1 43.4% 31.0% Anunoby 50 14.7 4.2 2.1 48.9% 38.1% Zubac 68 11.7 9.2 1.4 64.9% 0.0%

The Knicks would be able to maintain their identity as a playful contender led by Villanova alums, and the Clippers would get a third star to play next to Harden and Leonard.

New York would likely like to receive picks for Randle, but only a winning team would agree to trade for him, and most contenders have already sold most--if not all--of their future draft picks. Randle seems to be the odd man out in New York, as he is not a floor spacer and works best with the ball in his hands. If the Knicks are serious about trading for a center, Randle is easily their best bargaining chip.

In Los Angeles, the injury-prone Randle, Harden, and Leonard would all get to play to their strengths. Harden could be a pure point guard, passing the ball to two high-level scorers and knocking down shots. With Randle inside the arc, Leonard could stay on the perimeter, which would cause less wear and tear on his body. Randle, meanwhile, would be a bruiser down low, which bodes well for someone who is not necessarily a threat from deep.

If all continues to go poorly for the Clippers, all three of the stars will become free agents at the end of the 2025-26 season, so the Clippers could fully commit to a rebuild then. Meanwhile, in New York, the Knicks will have the durability and well-rounded starting unit to rival the newly-improved Philadelphia 76ers , as well as the always-good Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks .