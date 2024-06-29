Highlights Klay Thompson is expected to leave the Warriors in free agency, with strong suitors being the L.A. Clippers, L.A. Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks.

It is looking like the era of the Splash Brothers is coming to a close in Golden State as five-time All-Star guard Klay Thompson is reportedly expected to leave the Warriors in free agency. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as "strong suitors".

"The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be among strong suitors for Thompson, according to league sources. Multiple teams with salary cap space are expected to show interest in Thompson as well. Through the Tim Hardaway Jr. salary dump, the Mavericks have already generated enough room to offer the full projected $12.9 million midlevel on the market. The Lakers have the ability to generate the same, depending on where LeBron James’ next deal lands and other business." - Shams Charania, via The Athletic

The Mavericks' interest is not surprising. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that there is "strong" mutual interest between the Mavericks and Thompson.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times added that Thompson is "intrigued" about potentially joining the Lakers.

"Klay Thompson is intrigued about playing with the Lakers and LeBron James, provided he re-signs with the Lakers. Thompson plans on talking with the Lakers."

What Will Thompson's Next Contract Look Like?

Is the four-time champion willing to take the MLE?

In his report, Charania notes that the Mavericks and Lakers could offer Thompson the full mid-level exception with a starting salary of $12.9 million for the 2024-25 season. That would represent a sharp pay cut. Last offseason, he turned down a two-year, $48 million extension offer from the Warriors, per Charania.

Would either team be willing to negotiate a sign-and-trade? Following the Tim Hardaway Jr. deal, the Mavericks are projected to be under the first apron, so they can aggregate salaries in trades. Josh Green ($12.6 million) and Maxi Kleber ($11 million) combine for $23.6 million in salary, which would represent a respectable annual salary for Thompson.

The Lakers are slightly under the second apron, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, so they are afforded the same luxury. D'Angelo Russell ($18.6 million) and Rui Hachimura ($17.0 million) are popular trade candidates. However, the Lakers could try to ship the Warriors the duo of Gabe Vincent ($11 million) and Jared Vanderbilt ($10.7 million). They would likely have to attach draft capital to make that deal happen.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have no clear path to the full MLE, so a sign-and-trade is the only real option. If Paul George re-signs, they will cross over the second apron and lose the ability to execute a sign-and-trade, complicating a potential Thompson acquisition.

If he departs outright, they are $3 million under the second apron, per NBA writer Justin Russo. They could center a trade around Norman Powell ($19.2 million) or P.J. Tucker ($11.5 million) and a combination of young players.