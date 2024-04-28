Highlights Paul George led the Clippers to a 23-point lead in Game 4 with 26 first-half points.

George mimicked P.J. Washington's stance in a viral moment during his monstrous opening half.

Washington's stance came after altercations with Clippers' Terance Mann in Game 3, causing a social media buzz.

The Los Angeles Clippers were reeling after dropping two straight in their first-round NBA playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks, and the outlook was bleak entering Game 4. Trailing 2-1 and with Kawhi Leonard sidelined for a pivotal road game, Paul George put together a masterful first half.

George scored 26 points in the first half and led the Clippers to a 23-point lead after the first quarter. While the Mavericks rallied back, George went viral for one specific moment during his red-hot first half, when he opted to mock Dallas forward P.J. Washington by mimicking his stance from Game 3, a 101-90 Mavericks win.

Washington's stance came during a heated exchange with Clippers' Terance Mann, who didn't like that the Mavericks big man was staring down his team's bench. So, Washington chose to do it again, and the scene immediately went viral.

Mavericks Stage Furious Rally to Overcome George's Red-Hot Start

Dallas cut the Clippers' lead down to two late in the third quarter

After being outscored 39-16 to start the game, the Mavericks rallied behind star duo Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. With 1:36 remaining in the third quarter, Irving hit a three-pointer to cut the Clippers' lead down to just two points, and they trailed by four heading into the final frame.

Dončić and Irving were north of 20 points entering the fourth quarter, with the former just two rebounds and two assists shy of a triple-double with 12 minutes still to play.