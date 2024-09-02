Key Takeaways The LA Clippers could explore star acquisitions post-Paul George's departure to capitalize on their title window.

Zach LaVine, Jerami Grant and Brandon Ingram are three potential trade targets for the Clippers.

Any potential trades will involve multiple players and draft picks if LA wants to secure high-caliber additions.

The Los Angeles Clippers lost a big-name player this offseason, as Paul George departed for the Philadelphia 76ers .

The Clippers still had a solid summer, adding some solid depth, but they could seek to acquire another star to capitalize on their title window with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden . In addition, they have a new arena opening, so adding another star could make business sense.

The Clippers surely are still exploring potential upgrades. So, if a star becomes available, they should be in the mix.

What trades could the Clippers make? Here are three possibilities.

3 Clippers Buy Low on Zach LaVine

The Clippers capitalize on LaVine's low trade value

Zach LaVine has three years and $137.9 million left on his contract. Furthermore, he is coming off an injury-riddled season in which he played only 25 games as he underwent foot surgery in February.

Those factors are well-known, and they have impacted LaVine's trade value. However, it may have gone too far.

In late June, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that the Bulls were attaching a first-round pick to unload him.

"There is no market for Zach Lavine. They are trying to give him away and attach a first round pick. I've been told that by multiple, multiple people."

If that is still on the table, the Clippers should absolutely explore a potential deal.

LaVine is a two-time All-Star, and prior to the 2023-24 campaign, he averaged 24-plus points per game for four consecutive seasons.

Clippers-Bulls Zach LaVine Mock Trade Clippers Receive Bulls Receive G Zach LaVine G Norman Powell 2031 1st Round Pick Swap G Terance Mann F PJ Tucker

In this scenario, the Clippers grant the Bulls some cap relief with two expiring contracts (Mann, Tucker). Mann also has the potential to become a long-term piece. His two-way skill set would be a nice fit alongside score-first guard Coby White .

Powell is an elite microwave scorer off the bench, finishing fourth in Sixth Man of the Year voting in each of the last two seasons.

However, his remaining contract is two years, $39.7 million. The 31-year-old does not fit Chicago's timeline, but a trade is nearly impossible without including his salary.

Meanwhile, the Clippers offload Tucker, who is due $11.5 million this season and outside the rotation. Losing Mann and Powell stings, but LaVine raises their ceiling at shooting guard.

Free agent signing Kevin Porter Jr. could slide into the backup two-guard role.

LaVine is a career 38.2 percent three-point shooter and one of the best athletes in the league. When engaged, he has flashed the ability to be a high-level perimeter defender.

In his career, LaVine has never been cast as the third option on a team. Playing with Leonard and Harden will give him less offensive responsibility, which could improve his efficiency and effectiveness.

Due to Powell's remaining money and Tucker's negative value, the Clippers receive a first-round pick swap instead of a straight pick. That feels like a fair compromise.

If this deal is on the table, it could be a potential fleece for the Clippers.

2 Clippers Acquire Jerami Grant

Grant would fit the Clippers' two-way identity

Jerami Grant has been linked to the L.A. Lakers throughout the offseason, but he would be a good fit for the Clippers, as well.

Grant's performance has been underrated. Over two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers , he has averaged 20.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2 percent from three. He is also a solid, versatile defender.

Yes, the Blazers have not been a good team, but his play has impacted winning. Cleaning the Glass credits him with plus-16 expected wins in two seasons in Portland.

Trail Blazers-Clippers Jerami Grant Mock Trade Clippers Receive Trail Blazers Receive F Jerami Grant G Terance Mann G Bones Hyland F PJ Tucker 2030 1st Round Pick Swap 2031 1st Round Pick (Top-5 Protected)

Grant's trade value is higher than Lavine's. He has four years left on his contract, but his annual $29.7 million salary is more manageable.

The Blazers are seeking two first-round picks in exchange for Grant, per Lakers insider Anthony Irwin.

In this scenario, the Clippers send them three expiring contracts. Mann and Hyland are young players with potential.

Hyland carries a $4.6 million team option next season. Due to the cap relief and value of Mann/Hyland, the Clippers send out one protected first-round pick and a first-round swap.

The Clippers could field a starting lineup of Harden, Derrick Jones Jr., Leonard, Grant, and Ivica Zubac. That group could potentially be the best defensive unit in the league.

1 Clippers Take a Swing on Brandon Ingram

LA could again buy low on a high-level scorer

The Brandon Ingram situation in New Orleans is complicated.

The Pelicans are not willing to give the All-Star a four-year, $208 million max extension, per NOLA's Christian Clark.

"The Pelicans value Ingram's talent and his down-to-earth personality, but as The Times-Picayune reported in May, the team does not have a willingness to pay him a contract worth $52 million in annual average value."

In August, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Ingram is expected to remain with the Pelicans.

However, that could change if the two sides remain far apart on a new contract.

Ingram has averaged 20-plus points per game in each of his five seasons with the Pelicans. He is a lethal mid-range scorer and an underrated playmaker.

Last season, he averaged 5.7 assists per game.

Pelicans-Clippers-Blazers Brandon Ingram Mock Trade Clippers Receive Pelicans Receive Blazers Receive F Brandon Ingram C Robert Williams III F PJ Tucker G Terance Mann F Amir Coffey G Bones Hyland 2030 2nd Round Pick (via LAC) 2030 1st Round Pick Swap 2031 2nd Round Pick (via LAC) 2031 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

The Pelicans have one clear need: center. The Clippers would be foolish to part with Zubac, so a three-team deal is needed.

The Blazers have an overabundance of centers in Deandre Ayton , Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III. In this deal, they ship Williams to the Pelicans in exchange for two expiring contracts and two second-round picks.

Williams has been an impact center throughout his career, averaging 12.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per 36 minutes. However, he has struggled to stay on the court, appearing in only six games last season.

Mann and Hyland give the Pelicans two extra young assets. The duo would add to the team's already impressive depth.

Finally, Ingram could replace Mann in the Clippers' starting five. While Coffey and Hyland are quality players, they are outside the rotation, so moving them does not hurt them too much in the short term.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.