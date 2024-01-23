Highlights The Intuit Dome, the Clippers' new arena, will open in 2024 and aims to give the team its own identity separate from the Lakers.

The arena will prioritize home-court advantage with features like "The Wall" and will offer luxury suites and VIP perks for fans.

The construction of the Intuit Dome faced controversy and lawsuits, but it is now underway and will be a symbol of the Clippers' determination to step out of the shadow of other teams.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ shiny new home, the Intuit Dome, is due to open for the 2024-25 NBA season. Located in Inglewood, California, the venue will finally allow the Clippers to step out of the shadow of the Lakers with their own modern arena. The Intuit Dome will be chock-full of brand-new features and amenities, and showcase the vision of a modern basketball stadium.

Home-court advantage will be a primary priority for the venue with features such as “The Wall,” with its own advanced rules for fans sitting there. A multitude of other features include a wide variety of luxury suites, a huge lower bowl, a 360-degree ring scoreboard, and other VIP perks.

With the venue being located outside the Los Angeles city limits, but still in the area, the arena seeks to create a new identity for the Clippers as they step into a new era.

The Intuit Dome will not be without a controversial and mired history, however. After a multitude of lawsuits and property acquisitions, the franchise finally got the ball rolling and construction on the arena is well underway. The only piece of the puzzle yet to be placed is how the arena will function, which can only be realized following its opening later this year.

Clippers’ arena history

The Clippers have played second fiddle wherever they resided

The Intuit Dome will be the culmination of a half-century of woes for the organization. It was not always easy for the organization as they never truly owned any of the venues they played in. Beginning with their time in Buffalo, the then-Braves merely rented the Memorial Auditorium to the Sabres. The Clippers were the Buffalo Braves from their inception in 1970 until 1978.

At that point, owner John Brown Jr. swapped franchises with Irv Levin, who owned the Boston Celtics. Having new ownership over the Braves, Levin moved the team to San Diego and renamed them the Clippers in 1978.

San Diego Clippers – 1978-79 Roster Players Points Rebounds Assists FG % World B. Free 28.8 3.9 4.4 48.1 Randy Smith 20.5 3.6 4.8 45.5 Nick Weatherspoon 13.8 5.5 1.6 48.0 Kermit Washington 11.3 9.8 1.5 56.2

The team was named for the various ships, known as clippers, that would often traverse San Diego Bay. The Clippers called the San Diego Sports Arena (now known as the Pechanga Arena) home for six years, but once again never truly owned it. After missing the playoffs all six years in San Diego, the franchise moved to Los Angeles in 1984.

After the Clippers moved to Los Angeles from San Diego in 1984, they had the privilege of playing at their own separate venue. The Clippers played their home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, as opposed to The Forum, which the Lakers called home. Once again, however, they did not own the venue.

Fast forward to 1999, however, and both the Lakers and Clippers moved into the Staples Center, now known as the crypto.com Arena, where the problems of the Clippers living in the Lakers’ shadow only worsened.

The Clippers currently share their home with the Lakers, as well as the Kings of the NHL. However, the Lakers gain priority over the venue as the Clippers have a deal with the arena which requires a neutralization process.

The Clippers are allowed to have their own court during games and are also allowed to engage in a process that temporarily covers Lakers banners and sponsorships during their games, but then reverts to Lakers content after their games. In addition, the Clippers must schedule their events around the Lakers, who get priority.

Construction of the new venue

In the late 2010s, planning was finally underway and construction began in 2021

All of these frustrations led to current Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer seeking his own new stadium for the franchise. Talks amped up in 2018 when a plot of land became available in Inglewood, adjacent to where the current SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers of the NFL, sits.

However, the site sits near The Forum, which is owned by the Madison Square Garden Company, and they initially used litigation to block the construction of a new future arena. They felt that the new arena would take away from events being held at The Forum, a similar tactic the company used to shoot down the West Side Stadium proposal in New York City in 2012.

By the end of 2018, the Clippers filed a counter-lawsuit, and by the end of 2019, the new arena was approved. However, the lawsuit with the Madison Square Garden Co. was still ongoing, and in March 2020 it was announced that Ballmer would purchase The Forum for $400 million in cash. Finally, by May 2020, the sale was completed and the final hurdle in the process was lifted.

On September 17, 2021, a groundbreaking ceremony was held with Ballmer in attendance, and construction officially started. It was also announced that software company Intuit would obtain the naming rights of the arena, called the Intuit Dome, and that partnership would last for at least the next 23 years until 2034.

Features of the Intuit Dome

The Intuit Dome is not without fancy new features which spit in the face of the Clippers' troubled history.

In January 2024, new pictures of the Intuit Dome under construction emerged. In addition, Steve Ballmer and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed more details about the arena and its various features, during a joint news conference. The final price tag of the 18,000-seat arena is set to be about $2 billion.

“I wanted an area that works for the true basketball fan. I wanted more noise. I wanted people closer to the action. I want people to be comfortable.” – Steve Ballmer

The Intuit Dome will feature a massive, 360-degree video scoreboard. The scoreboard will be built in a ring-style as it circulates the entire upper section of the building. The video board will also be double-sided and allow for every fan in the arena to view camera shots of the game, as well as statistics. According to the project, the video board will be the equivalent of 3,592 60-inch televisions put together.

Similar halo-style video scoreboards already exist and can be seen in a few modern stadiums, such as the aforementioned SoFi Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. However, the 360-degree scoreboard is and will be a first for an NBA arena.

“We saw an early option to do a crazy thing for our scoreboard." - Steve Ballmer

Breaking down "The Wall" in the arena

The most prominent feature of the Intuit Dome will be an uninterrupted 51-row wall of seats.

Arguably, the crown jewel of the Intuit Dome will be “The Wall,” which will be a massive uninterrupted section of seats. There will be 51 consecutive rows of seating for this section, which will be located on one side of the arena.

Not only is this section meant to come off as intimidating for opposing clubs and players, but the section is also a representation of the Clippers’ home-court advantage the franchise has so desperately lacked throughout the majority of its history.

Sure, "The Wall" is meant to look and be cool, but there are specific rules fans must follow in order to sit there. Firstly, not all fans can sit there: they must become members by completing three tasks.

The first caveat is that they must be a current subscriber of ClipperVision, the franchise’s streaming service, which gives them access to all Clippers games. Second, they must have attended a Clippers game within the past three years. And third, they must answer questions correctly about Chuck the Condor, the mascot.

If the checklist to become a member of The Wall sounds crazy, it only gets crazier once a fan actually gets granted that status. To sit at The Wall, one must exclusively wear Clippers gear and may not cheer for another team. Additionally, they must have money, as season tickets will range from $5,000 to $25,000, according to Front Office Sports.

Finally, tickets for this section can only be resold through the Clippers’ marketplace and not third-party sites, in theory ensuring that non-Clippers fans do not get their hands on the tickets. How the Clippers plan on enforcing all of these policies currently remains to be seen.

Making an enticing home for the Clippers

The Intuit Dome is not only chock-full of features but is massive in size and scale

Not only will the average Clippers fan get to feel at home at the Intuit Dome, but the wealthy one will as well. The Intuit Dome will cater heavily to the VIP crowd, with a multitude of luxury suites and benefits being offered. Purchasing courtside seats will offer those fans exclusive parking, all-inclusive food and drinks, and the ability to enter through the players’ entrance.

The next level below courtside, the Red Club, will offer exclusive parking via the West Garage, access to clubs, unlimited food and drink, and entrance through another exclusive entrance. Following that level will be the Orange and Green Clubs, and Loft Seating offering four-person “Halo” suites.

The Intuit Dome, which was designed by multinational consulting firm AECOM, not only includes seats and suits for fans but also contains its own 85,000-square-foot practice facility for players. Additionally, the arena will contain 55,000-square-foot team offices and a 25,000-square-foot medicine clinic within. Outside the venue, there will be retail spaces and lavish outdoor plazas with public basketball courts.

“We'll know that you get up. We know that you cheer. We know how loudly you were cheering. If you're good on those things, we can give you a little discount around the shop. Just to reinforce that excellent [fan] behavior.” – Steve Ballmer

It is undeniable that the Clippers have finally had enough of playing second fiddle to other teams in their history, and the massive scale and features of the Intuit Dome reflect that. It has already been announced this week that the Intuit Dome will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. These aspects, combined with the vision of billionaire owner Steven Ballmer, prove that the Los Angeles Clippers appear ready to finally step out of the shadow and cast their own in 2024.